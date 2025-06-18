The beloved Australian series, Parental Guidance is back in 2025 with Dr Justin Coulson and 2025 Gold Logie nominee Ally Langdon returning.
Parental Guidance is unlike anything we’ve seen on reality TV, inspiring critical and controversial conversations about parenting styles – which is probably why so many families across the country are obsessed with the program.
The third season will welcome new families with very different parenting styles and each style will be put to the ultimate test this season.
But the third season of Parental Guidance will be slightly different as Nine reveals a format change.
Below TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions regarding the 2025 season of Parental Guidance. Continue scrolling to read.
When does Parental Guidance season three release?
The new season of Parental Guidance will air on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 7:30pm on Channel Nine and 9Now.
The previous two seasons are available on 9Now.
What will Parental Guidance season three be about?
The 2025 season of Parental Guidance will feature four episodes, with each episode covering a critical and real-world topic. The eight new families will face these challenges, revealing the depth of each issue and how to parent through it.
Such topics are screen time, peer pressure, body image and mental health.
Who are the hosts of Parental Guidance season three?
Returning for the new season is TV WEEK’s 2025 Gold Logie and respected journalist, Ally Langdon. She is currently the host of A Current Affair after taking the reigns from Tracy Grimshaw, and previously co-hosted the Today show.
Joining her is parenting expert, Dr Justin Coulson who has written six books about raising children.
Who are the families joining Parental Guidance in 2025?
The third season of Parental Guidance will welcome eight families with parents have very different approaches to raising their children.
Below, we’ve listed all the new families and parents joining Parental Guidance in 2025.
Josh & Cassie
Life School Parents
Josh and Cassie have travelled around Australia in a caravan for three years with their five boys: Spencer, 13; Jasper, 12; Hamilton, 10; Bronson, 9; and Kingsley, 6.
As Life School parents, they choose experience over education, believing a life on the road encourages resilience and independence.
Nathan & Joanne
Traditional Parents
As a Christian family, Nathan and Joanne follow traditional gender roles in their home with two girls, Emma, 14; and Rose, 12.
Their Traditional style reflects their faith, focusing on family, trust, respect and giving back to others.
Mark & Tammy
Up Front Parents
Mark and Tammy met at work 29 years ago, and have since started their own logistics company together. Using their Up Front parenting style to raise four kids: Lenny, 13; Archer, 12; Eddy, 12; and Murphy, 9.
This style focuses on old school values, including good manners and routine, but also prefer honest communication about everything including drugs and alcohol.
Nick & Sofia
Positivity Parents
The Dimi Family, comprised of parents Nick and Sofia are joined by their two daughters, Mila, 7; and Aleksandra, 5. Some might recognise this family from their positive and motivational videos that have gone viral on social media.
The Positivity family focuses on mental health, teaching their children to be physically fit and have a healthy diet.
Sean & Elvie
Authoritative Parents
Sean and Elvie are joined by their two children Esme, 13; and Stacey, 9. As Authoritative parents, they have strict rules, high expectations for academic achievement, consistent routine and a rigorous approach to sport.
Elvie is often called a “mean mum” by her daughters.
Marc & Amy
Active Parents
Married high school sweethearts, Amy and Marc welcomed three kids by 25. Their children are Layla, 13; Marshall, 10; and Keoni, 8.
As Active parents, they take a fun but firm approach in the hopes of raising healthy, happy and resilient children. Outdoor activities takes priority over everything, including homework.
Hassan & Amanda
The Hard Way Parents
Amanda and Hassan have been together for 14 years, joined by their five children: Lamis, 10; Mohannad, 8; Jazelle, 6; Youssef, 4; and Zaynab, 1.
The Hard Way approach means Hassan and Amanda are very hands-on, heavily involved in their children’s lives. They never use a screen as a babysitter.
John & Courtney
Pro-Tech Parents
This Newcastle-based couple met online a few years ago. Courtney is a TikTok content creator while John works in IT. They are joined by their three kids, Kyan, 12; Landon, 10; and Kingsley, 2.
As Pro-Tech parents, they believe educating their children in how to use technology is the ultimate skill to thriving in the modern world. There are no strict rules around screen time and they are encouraged to meet people online.