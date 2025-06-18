The beloved Australian series, Parental Guidance is back in 2025 with Dr Justin Coulson and 2025 Gold Logie nominee Ally Langdon returning.

Parental Guidance is unlike anything we’ve seen on reality TV, inspiring critical and controversial conversations about parenting styles – which is probably why so many families across the country are obsessed with the program.

(Credits: Nine)

The third season will welcome new families with very different parenting styles and each style will be put to the ultimate test this season.

But the third season of Parental Guidance will be slightly different as Nine reveals a format change.

Below TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions regarding the 2025 season of Parental Guidance. Continue scrolling to read.

When does Parental Guidance season three release?

The new season of Parental Guidance will air on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 7:30pm on Channel Nine and 9Now.

The previous two seasons are available on 9Now.

(Credits: Nine)

What will Parental Guidance season three be about?

The 2025 season of Parental Guidance will feature four episodes, with each episode covering a critical and real-world topic. The eight new families will face these challenges, revealing the depth of each issue and how to parent through it.

Such topics are screen time, peer pressure, body image and mental health.

Who are the hosts of Parental Guidance season three?

Returning for the new season is TV WEEK’s 2025 Gold Logie and respected journalist, Ally Langdon. She is currently the host of A Current Affair after taking the reigns from Tracy Grimshaw, and previously co-hosted the Today show.

Joining her is parenting expert, Dr Justin Coulson who has written six books about raising children.

Who are the families joining Parental Guidance in 2025?

The third season of Parental Guidance will welcome eight families with parents have very different approaches to raising their children.

Below, we’ve listed all the new families and parents joining Parental Guidance in 2025.

