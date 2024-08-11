Mackenzie is shot, and Toadie and Melanie kidnapped, tied up and left to die in a shocking week of Neighbours that will leave fans breathless and fearing the worst.

The truth about Heath’s (Ethan Panizza) identity and why he’s come to Erinsborough begins to emerge when Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) looks into the slick businessman and his boss Tess (Anica Calida).

Toadie and Melanie are tied up and kidnapped, with no way to escape. (Credit: BELINDA ONEILL)

After Heath warns Mackenzie to back off, Toadie (Ryan Moloney), accompanied by Melanie (Lucinda Armstrong), goes to give him a piece of his mind – only to discover shocking new information about the pair.

When Tess and Heath’s henchman Justin (Richard Sutherland) discovers Toadie and Melanie, he ties them up and transports them to an abandoned shack at Mt Harper in the outback.

“Toadie is worried for his and Melanie’s safety,” Ryan, 44, tells TV WEEK. “But also, what this could mean for [his children] Nell [Ayisha Salem-Towner] and Hugo [Tanner Ellis-Anderson], who’ve already lost one parent.”

Mack’s best friend Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), who’s been having an affair with Heath, is on a trip to Mt Harper with him – a fact she’s hidden from her friend.

Melanie and Holly flee deranged gun wielding Heath. (Credit: BELINDA ONEILL)

Convinced something isn’t right, Haz (Shiv Palekar) decides to hack into Holly’s phone and, when he learns where she is, he and Mack catch the next flight to Mt Harper.

When they cross paths with Heath, it doesn’t go well. His lies unravelling, he becomes erratic and reaches for a rifle to stop anyone who might get in his way – starting with Mack.

“Heath grabbing the gun was a reaction to a situation that had got out of hand,” Ethan tells TV WEEK. “Everything built up and he was no longer thinking clearly.”

Heath runs through the bush with a rifle, taking down anyone that gets in his way. (Credit: BELINDA ONEILL)

Poor Mack takes a bullet, and Toadie, Melanie and Holly flee in a desperate bid to escape being hunted down by the rifle-wielding Heath.

One of those caught up in the gripping outback drama will never see Ramsay Street again, but who?

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 4pm on 10. For more on TV, read our comprehensive TV Guide.