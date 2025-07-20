Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
From breaking news to breaking into dance – Michael Usher opens up about family, fear and finding his rhythm

'It brought us together'
Lucy Croke Profile
Michael Usher in a blue button up shirt with a matching navy vest. He clutches at the buttons as he poses against a white backdrop.
Michael Usher has gone from the newsroom to the ballroom!
CH7

Before his involvement in Dancing With The Stars 2025 was announced, Michael Usher nearly blew his cover during a live news bulletin thanks to an unfortunately timed leg cramp.

“During one bulletin on the Sydney news, my co-host, Angie [Asimus], asks, ‘Are you OK?’” Michael, 54, tells TV WEEK. “I said, ‘No, I just cramped.’ My leg was cramping underneath the news desk chronically after dance rehearsals. I had to get to the commercial break and jump up quickly and stomp around to get it out.”

Michael in a suit and Angie in a red power suit smiling at the 7NEWS desk with an image of Sydney skyline in the backdrop.
Angie Asimus is Michaek’s co-host on 7NEWS Sydney. (Credit: CH7)

A respected 7NEWS and Spotlight presenter, Michael is more used to war zones than waltzes, so he was out of his comfort zone on the reality competition.

“I’ve seen acts of terrorism and been in really high-stress, dangerous places,” he explains. “Of all the things in the world, stepping onto that dance floor, I couldn’t control my nerves. My knees wobbled and my hands shook.”

But it was all worth it for one big reason: his three kids. Michael shares Tom, 23, Max, 19, and Alex, 17, with his  ex-wife, Annalie.

“It brought us together as a family on a Sunday night,” he says. “All the kids came and watched  the show and loved it. My daughter, Alex, cried at every dance. I asked her one night, ‘Why are you crying?’ and she said: ‘Well, I was nervous and stressed for you. I’ve ridden this roller-coaster with you.’”

Natalie and Michael on stafe both holding a piece of costume and pulling it between them! She wears a blue dress with a tiara and he is in a black matador style costume.
Natalie Lowe, Michael’s dance partner, pushed him to his limits. (Credit: CH7)

The seasoned journo is also celebrating two 2025 TV WEEK Logie nominations – the Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter, and Best Current Affairs Program for 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven’s investigative current affairs show.

“I was really chuffed,” Michael says. “And I’m a TV kid. I grew up watching TV. We grew up watching the Logies as a family. And then I got into TV and now I’m nominated for the thing that I love.”

It was a big moment  for his proud parents – and a comedic one for his sister.

“Mum and Dad love it, but my sister says things like, ‘Who do you think you are, Bert Newton or something?’” he laughs. “It’s a mix of support, love and merciless mocking at the same time.”

The entire DWTS 2025 cast pose for a selfie on set.
Michael was elated to join the 2025 DWTS cast. (Credit: Instagram)
But his career hasn’t always come with trophies. Some moments have been deeply traumatic.

“The most emotionally distressing story as a news event I covered was a terrorist attack in a part of Russia,” he recalls. “These Chechen rebels blew up a school on the first day back to school and 83 children died. It was horrific because I was there as it was unfolding and parents were running into the school and dragging out their children trying to get them to safety, but they were dead.”

Despite the grief he’s witnessed, Michael’s optimism, humour and gratitude endure, particularly when it comes to his kids.

Michael poses in a black suit and white shirt on set for Spotlight with images of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in the background.
7NEWS Spotlight is nominated for a TV WEEK Logie. (Credit: CH7)
“I’m very lucky because my three kids are supportive and we talk a lot,” he says of parenting. “The kids have a wicked sense of humour and that helps a lot, and they take the mickey out of me on many occasions – especially when I’m dancing.”

And as for whether the dedicated journalist will ever slow down, Michael says, “I can’t even see myself retiring. The kids often say, ‘Dad, your job is like a hobby because you like it so much.’  I think that’s kind of true.”

