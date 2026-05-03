MAFS’ Scott McCristal has a new girlfriend! Here’s everything we know about her

After a tumultuous relationship with his Married At First Sight (MAFS) match Gia Fleur, Scott McCristal has officially moved on.

Advertisement

The 33-year-old business owner took to Instagram on Sunday to share that he was in a relationship with Brienna Stockdale, a fitness influencer, registered nurse and cosmetic injector from the Gold Coast.

Scott has officially hard launched his new girlfriend Brienna. (Image: Scott McCristal / Instagram)

In an Instagram carousel, Scott shared a bunch of pictures showing he couple doing all sorts of things together, from going to the gym, hanging out on boats, having cute, rooftop date nights to catching flights.

Scott captioned the images: “Found you” and tagged his new girlfriend’s account.

Advertisement

With more than 148,000 followers on Instagram, the brunette beauty frequently posts fitness, luxury and beauty content.

Scott previously hinted at his new romance during an MAFS: After The Experiment but was hesitant to give any details.

“It’s too early to speak but there’s someone in the picture, yeah,” he told hosts Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley.

“Someone I already know, too.”

Advertisement

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Scott confirmed that he first met Brienna when he saw her for some cosmetic treatment of his own before MAFS kicked off.

“She did my Botox,” he said.

“Just after the start of the year I messaged her and said, “Have you got some face cream at the clinic?’ [That] was more my subtle way-in. But she knew I was full of it.”

Scott and Brienna are both passionate about fitness. (Image: Scott McCristal / Instagram)

Advertisement

The news of Scott’s new romance comes a few months after his on-screen ex, Gia, revealed that she’d found love with former Love Triangle star Alan Wallace.

Back in early March, while MAFS was still on air, it was revealed that the pair had started dating. At the time, this revelation upset viewers who wanted to see how Gia and Scott’s romance would play out — especially since they were so loved up at the beginning.

While their relationship had plenty of drama on and off screen, it’s lovely to see that they’ve both found someone special.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.