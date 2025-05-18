Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK | Celebrity, Streaming, Reality TV,  Australian Shows and Exclusives Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

EXCLUSIVE: Jacqui Burfoot goes wedding dress shopping and drops major news about the big day

Jacqui says yes to the dress!
wade sellers Entertainment Editor
Married At First Sight’s Jacqui Burfoot beams as she gazes at herself for the first time in what could be the dress she walks down the aisle in to marry her fiancé Clint Rice.

“It feels so different [this time],” she exclusively tells Woman’s Day during her fitting.

“First of all, the wedding [on MAFS] wasn’t real. But this time, it’s with a man I truly love and I want to marry. I want to get married as soon as possible,” she adds.

Jacqui stands in the doorway of the Moira Hughes boutique in Sydney surrounded by flowers.
Jacqui reveals it felt “amazing” trying on the gowns knowing she’ll be soon married to her fiance Clint Rice. (Credit: Yianni Aspradakis)

Jacqui’s first time down the aisle, with Ryan Donnelly on the controversial reality TV show, wasn’t so successful.

One silver lining she gained from the experience, however, was getting introduced to Moira Hughes.

The Australian bridal couture designer was behind Jacqui’s stunning blue dress she wore to walk down the aisle on the show, and now she’s returned to the flagship store in Sydney’s eastern suburbs to try on some dresses. Only this time, it’s to marry a man she loves.

Jacqui stands with wedding dress designer Moira Rose in front of a mirror filled with flowers.
Jacqui brought Woman’s Day along as she tried on a selection of wedding gowns at Sydney boutique Moira Hughes. (Credit: Yianni Aspradakis)

Jacqui, 30, says she knows what she’s looking for in a dress – a two-piece, white, corseted gown she can reuse for another occasion – “I think that’s so practical” – and chose Moira again as she specialises in dresses that are “modern, fashion-forward and just fun”.

Moira says her stunning designs are all about “empowering women” and notes that Jacqui is the perfect example of a “powerful woman”.

Designer Moira Rose fluffs up one of Jacqui's gowns.
Jacqui chose Moira Rose because she loves their “fashion-forward and fun” gowns. (Credit: Yianni Aspradakis)

FINDING ‘THE ONE’

While her fiancé Clint, 43, chose to keep largely out of the fitting, he calls the bride-to-be “absolutely gorgeous” when he catches a glimpse of her in a stunning lace frock.

“I’m happy with whatever she wants [in a dress],” he  tells us. “I don’t want to see  it either [until the day].”

Regarding the big day, the couple say they haven’t made any more progress  with plans, only that they hope to get it televised.

Jacqui poses next to a mirror in a two piece gown with scarf
Jacqui says she was leaning towards a two-piece corset design so she can wear the individual pieces again on another occasion. (Credit: Yianni Aspradakis)

“We’re in negotiations at the moment,” Jacqui spills, but adds if it all falls through, she’s just as happy doing something small and laid-back.

“Honestly, we’re not fussed. We’re so easy. Ideally I’d love someone to plan it all for me,” she laughs.

“As long as I’ve got a beautiful dress I’m happy.”

Jacqui and Clint pose together on the couch with his dogs.
Jacqui and Clint are hoping to get married as soon as possible, however they’ve yet to choose a venue. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)
