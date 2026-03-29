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MAFS: Alissa’s group date antics get her into trouble

"It was a red flag."
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Lucy Croke Profile
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When Final Test Week rolls around for Married at First Sight’s (MAFS) Alissa, her relationship with David is already in dire straits. Unsurprisingly, adding a dose of jealousy [in the form of a group date with an alternative match] only makes things spiral further.

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“It was really bad timing,” Alissa, 33, tells TV WEEK. “I was not in a good headspace with my relationship with David. We were living separately. We were both unhappy.”

David and Alissa pose looking serious for the camera.
Will David and Alissa survive Final Test week? (Credit: Nine Network)

David views the experience as Alissa entertaining her date, while she insists it was nothing more than harmless banter – and she regards his reaction as the real red flag.

“My match has a bit more of a bubbly personality than David, which was refreshing,” the social media manager explains. “I just went out and had a great time. I was unhinged – it was exactly what I needed. I’d been quiet for too long.”

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For Alissa, who works in the media industry, the situation has only heightened her concerns about how David would handle life together outside the experiment.

“If he can’t handle me sitting at a table talking to other people… I am at events all the time, I’m at long lunches with businessmen all the time… How is he going to be with me in the real world?” she questions, sadly.

Married at First Sight airs on Monday and Tuesday this week at 7.30pm, on the Nine Network and 9Now.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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