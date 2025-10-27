Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment

The Block creator distances himself from Channel Nine’s auction disaster

'I was not consulted'
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Julian Cress and crew on site of The Block 2025 while filming auction day.
Julian Cress (left) joined the cast in their shock over The Block auction reserve prices.
Nine Network

The morning after The Block’s chaotic Daylesford auction – which saw two of five luxury homes pass in – creator Julian Cress is standing firm, insisting the shock results were beyond his control.

Advertisement

“I think the reserves were too high – we all felt that when we saw them,” Julian tells TV WEEK.

“Why were they so high? That would be a question for Channel Nine. I wasn’t even consulted about what I thought they should have been – these decisions are made at a much higher level.”

Britt and Taz shaking champagne out the front of House 3 on The Block 2025 after taking out the win.
Despite the high reserves, Britt and Taz were able to pocket $410,000 (plus the $100,000 winning prize). (Credit: Nine Network)

The five homes on Cedar Lane in the picturesque Victorian town were listed with reserves of $2.99 million. Despite the show’s prestige, Julian admits he doubted they’d all sell.

Advertisement

“I don’t think five houses have ever been auctioned in one single day in Daylesford,” he explains. “That has never happened – and as it turns out it still hasn’t happened.”

While critics have questioned the move to a regional town with a limited market, Julian remains defensive of the decision.

@theblock

Next stop: Mount Eliza! 🏖️ #TheBlock Reveals | Sunday 7o’Block on Channel 9 and 9Now

♬ original sound – The Block

“The results were not that bad,” he says. “We’ve got a couple of houses that we need to sell at a level that would return over $100,000 in profit to the contestants who played the game. We’ve got a couple who made over half a million dollars – we need to remain calm about this.”

Advertisement

Julian is already shifting focus to The Block’s next season – set in Mount Eliza on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, home to Real Housewives of Melbourne’s and Traitors contestant Gamble Breaux, and hit singer, Tones and I.

“It’s a really buoyant real estate market there,” he declares. “We’ve just started work on site, we’re looking forward to getting into that early next year.”

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement