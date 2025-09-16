How To Watch The Studio, Seth Rogan’s Emmy-Winning Comedy, In Australia

After Seth Rogan’s hit satirical comedy, The Studio swept the 77th Primetime Emmys you’re probably wondering how to watch it in Australia.

The Studio absolutely cleared at The Emmys 2025. The show broke records for the most wins by a comedy series in a single season with 13 wins and scored the most wins for a first season of a comedy show ever.

If that doesn’t convince you to give the show a watch, we don’t know what will.

What is The Studio about?

Matt Remick (played by Rogan) stars at the freshly appointed head of Continental Studios. The studio is struggling in world where movies are less relevant than ever, and IP-heavy movies are taking over. The series stars Chase Sui Wonders, Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hanh, Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Zoe Kravitz and even Martin Scorsese.

The Studio is inspired by Rogan’s experiences in Hollywood, with him acting, producing and writing on the series.

Celebrity cameos and Rogan’s trademark comedy blended with the truth behind the stories makes The Studio one of 2025’s best watches.

The Studio had a record winning Emmys streak (Credit: Getty)

Are the storylines in The Studio real?

The storylines of The Studio are inspired by real life events. The show is based on Rogan and Goldberg’s experiences in the entertainment industry as well as stories collected over the years from their fellow industry folk.

Rogan told WHO, the show is “Hollywood as we see it” with their comedic spin added.

As for how accurate the dramatized retellings are, that’s something only Rogan and Goldberg know.

But, based on how many celebrities are begging for cameos in the show, we can assume the stories are hitting with Hollywood.

Rogan even told The Hollywood Reporter that celebrities aren’t just pitching themselves for cameos, but to have their stories included in the show.

“Now people are like, ‘Oh, this could go straight into the show.’” sounds like a pretty accurate portrayal of Hollywood to us.

Apple TV+ has confirmed we’ll get a second season of The Studio (Credit: Apple TV+)

Where to watch The Studio in Australia

The first season of The Studio is available to stream on Apple TV+. A subscription costs $15.99 a month and includes other Emmy winners like Severance and Slow Horses.

When will The Studio season two be released?

Apple TV+ hasn’t released the premier date for the second season of The Studio *but* they have confirmed that it’s happening.

“We’re excited to keep all our industry friends and colleagues guessing as to when one of their personal stories will stream on Apple TV+,” Rogan joked in a statement.

“We’re mid-writing, we hope to start shooting in January,” Rogan’s creative partner for the show Evan Goldberg told Deadline.

“We have so many ideas. We already had 30 ideas for episodes and then 20 more showed up,” Rogan added.

As for how many more seasons we can expect? “We’re looking forward to taking the lived experience of making season one and immediately putting it into season two, then repeating that loop for ten more seasons,” Rogan shared in Apple TV+’s statement.

Sounds good to us, Seth.

You can watch The Studio on Apple TV+ plus now.

