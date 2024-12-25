The Home and Away cast is going on tour!

There’s no denying that the sun-soaked streets of Summer Bay and its true-blue residents are uniquely Australian. However, for the best part of 36 years Home and Away has also been captivating audiences in the UK.

So popular has Seven’s successful soap proven that in 2025, beloved former stars of the series Nick Hardcastle and Kimberley Cooper will reunite on stage with former castmates Nicolle Dickson (Bobby), Alex Papps (Frank), Mat Stevenson (Adam), Sharyn Hodgson (Carly) and Kristy Wright (Chloe) to host a UK tour full of fun and fabulosity to celebrate the iconic series.

Nick and Kristy with Kate, who played iconic Sally. (Image: Instagram)

NOSTALIGIC DAYS

Indeed, Home and Away: The Early Years Tour promises to include secrets from the set, never-before-heard stories and even a recreation of the diner.

Chatting to Woman’s Day exclusively, Nick, who starred as Tim O’Connell, the one-time love interest of Sally Fletcher, admits that the feverish demand for this tour has all come about thanks to the continuing loyalty of the Home and Away fandom.

“The tour is a response to this current nostalgia obsession,” says Nick.

“People are very much into the ’90s and Y2K, they’re printing photos again, they want something tangible.”

“We reminisce about a time where it was all about appointment TV that we shared together.”

“A time when you would plan your night around watching Home and Away,” he says.

There’s no denying that Home and Away still dominates the weekly ratings and has brought in a new generation of viewers.

Nick says he could never foresee that nearly 40 years on it would still hold such a special place in Australian culture, nor that there would be demand for a tour celebrating the nostalgic days of the show!

“I was just grateful to have a gig and have an opportunity to be working in television. It was a great apprenticeship,” he says of his early years.

Co-host Kimberley, who starred as Gypsy Nash, echoes her co-star and lifelong mate’s gratitude.

“It’s so special, it feels like the audience can become cyclical.”

“There are obvious diehard fans who have watched since day dot, but getting to relive story lines with people whose Home and Away experience was just for my time is so special and bonding.”

HONOURING THE CAST

There’s nothing like a Summer Bay scrap! (Image: Seven Network)

Between the highs, Nick also promises to honour the many devastating passings from the cast and crew, including Dieter Brummer, Belinda Emmett, Ben Unwin, Cornelia Frances, Cathy Godbold, Megan Connolly and Heath Ledger.

While Heath’s role as bad-boy Scott Irwin was fleeting, working with him is something Nick says he’ll never forget.

“I can recall having to choreograph a fight scene with Heath… you could tell instantly that this young man had gravitas beyond his years.”

“He was professional, he had such a special presence and I’ll never forget spending almost an entire day with a stunt professional coordinating how this fight scene would go down.”

“The hilarious part was that the scene played out as a 10-second scrappy wrestle on air when it was all cut and done.”

“He was a lot stronger than me, and I remember saying to him ‘Man, remember I’m supposed to win this [fight]’,” he laughs.

“All I can say is that working with him was so fun, he was honestly such a delight.”

It’s stories like this and much more than Nick hopes to share with fans, including his time with the likes of Ray Meagher, Judy Nunn and Emily Symons.

“I remember sitting around on set waiting to be called and the many laughs.”

“I never got tired of hearing their stories.”

Also joining Nick and Kimberley on the road is former castmate Kristy, who starred as Chloe Richards – and she won’t be holding back about her time on the show!

“Honestly, I’m an open book. I’m looking forward to discussing whatever it is fans want to know about!” she shares.

“I think we can all agree that the early years of Home and Away all remind us of a simpler, more innocent time, and to be able to take that walk down memory lane with a group of devoted fans is going to be nothing but enjoyable.”

“I’m bracing myself to see images of Chloe’s questionable wardrobe choices though,” she laughs.

“That’ll be tough!”

Still working in the acting space, Nick refuses to rule out a return to the show.

“If Kate Ritchie was back and there was going to be a Sally and Tim reunion, I would be absolutely be down for that… But I’d be very shocked if they ever asked!”

(Image: Fane UK & Mapletree Entertainment)

Home and Away: The Early Years Tour makes its way to Bath, Birmingham, Manchester and the London Palladium in May 2025 and is presented by Fane UK and Mapletree Entertainment in association with Seven.

