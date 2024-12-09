Home And Away is known for forging life-long friendships between cast members.

It’s always a delight to see some of our past favourites catching up long after they’ve left the show.

Nostalgia dream! (Credit: Instagram)

One of the country’s most successful exports, Isla Fisher, visited Australia in February 2021 and took the chance to spend some time with former co-star Kate Ritchie.

This Summer Bay reunion sent us into a starry-eyed nostalgia spin, and made them one of our favourite gal pal pairings.

Taking to Instagram, Kate shared a very cute selfie with Isla while praising the beautiful friend she is.

“Still making me giggle like a naughty teenager after all these years.. Thank you @islafisher you are one of the best.. ❤🎂❤,” she captioned the post, appearing to be celebrating Isla’s 45th birthday.

Their wholesome love for one another continues to this day, as Isla confessed the one name that she’d love to go on a girls trip with – Kate.

(Credit: Getty)

Kate played Sally Fletcher in Home And Away for an amazing 20 years, joining the iconic show in 1988 when she was just eight.

Meanwhile, Isla played Shannon Reed on the show from 1994 to 1997.

Kate and Isla were just teens when they became co-stars it’s no wonder Kate and Isla revert to their adolescent joy.

In celebration of the show’s 30th anniversary back in 2018 Kate shared a series of throwback photos to her time in Summer Bay including a shot with Isla and Tempany Deckert who played Selina on the show.

She captioned the picture “the best days” with Isla cheekily commenting: “Best threesome I ever had.”

Speaking to TV WEEK about her iconic role as Sally Fletcher, which she departed in 2008, Kate revealed the show would always be special to her.

“I can’t speak on behalf of other people but for me I will always feel attached to Home and Away. How could I not? It trained and nurtured me,” she said.

“It offered me some of the most wonderful years of my life and for a long time defined who I was.”

