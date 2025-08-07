EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Andrew and Jess embark on IVF to start the family of their dreams

The only success story from season 11 of Farmer Wants A Wife, nearly four years after the show aired, Jess Nathan and Andrew Guthrie are happier than ever. Having tied the knot in March 2023, the couple are now eagerly anticipating the next chapter in their life together – expanding their family.

“It’s been awesome. I think we’re probably still in the honeymoon phase,” Jess, 31, tells Woman’s Day of married life so far. “We feel really lucky that we found each other.”

Farmer’s Jess Nathan and Andrew Guthrie are looking to start a family. (Credit: Supplied)

READY FOR BABIES

While the couple began trying for a baby “pretty much just after we got married”, after around 14 months with no luck, having incorporated acupuncture and Chinese medicine, and changing their diet, the couple embarked on IVF.

After being diagnosed with stage-four endometriosis nine years ago following a decade of misdiagnoses, Jess – who’s a proud ambassador for Endometriosis Australia – always knew her journey to become a mum would be a difficult one.

“We’re pretty new to this part of our journey. We’re still learning a lot about it, but so far, so good,” she says. “We’re both trying to keep our cool and remain patient even though some days I feel a little bit less patient. But mostly Andrew is very steady and calming and incredibly supportive.”

As with so many young women, when Jess was in high school, the term “endometriosis” wasn’t commonly discussed – certainly it wasn’t a word she’d ever heard, which is why she takes her role as an ambassador, helping spread awareness, so seriously. And while she was relieved to eventually get a diagnosis, it also came with a sense of fear and dread.

The couple have begun the process of IVF after learning of Jess’ endometriosis diagnosis. (Credit: Supplied)

“It was a huge relief [to be diagnosed] – I felt validated that I wasn’t crazy. I thought that whole time that everyone else was experiencing these hectic period pains and maybe I just had a really low pain threshold or something,” she says.

“But it was a little bit confronting as well. The only way you can be diagnosed is via surgery and it’s a pretty intense surgery with a pretty painful recovery. So it felt quite overwhelming being diagnosed, and I had stage four, so that diagnosis was a bit of a tough pill to swallow.

“I knew that would mean my fertility journey may not be so straightforward like it is for some others. So I’m not surprised that I have issues with fertility now. I guess it’s good to have always known that and mentally been prepared that this could be something that we might have to deal with.”

STAYING POSITIVE

With the couple happily living on their sheep and cattle farm in Delegate in far southern NSW, on the Victorian border, receiving IVF treatment is complicated by the four-hour round-trip to their doctor’s office.

“Particularly while we’re going through this fertility stuff, it’s difficult because we have to travel to get blood tests every other day or ultrasounds, and the nearest place I can get that done is about two hours one way,” Jess says.

“And obviously they’re only open during business hours and I work normal business hours. So it is pretty taxing on my work because then that means I need to work an extra four hours at the other end of the day. That part of it is hard, not having the health care in the area that promotes fertility journeys, but that’s just part of it. I still would much prefer to live where we live.”

Nathan and Jess found love on the reality dating competition in 2021. (Credit: Supplied)

Despite the hurdles, Jess and Andrew, 34, remain hopeful that their dream of having a big family is within reach.

“I feel very, very positive,” Jess enthuses. “I don’t think for a second that we won’t be able to have children. When you’re picturing this stage of your life, when you’re going to be having babies, you don’t picture needing any sort of intervention or medication to support that. So although it’s not the way that is ideal, I am very, very hopeful, very, very confident and comfortable with the process we’re going down.

“I really want a million children! I want, like, 11 babies, so I’m like, ‘If we’re doing IVF, at least there’s more chance of having twins.’ But no, I’m super confident that our miracle baby will come when the time is right.”

