Euphoria Episode 3: Fans react to Nate and Cassie’s chaotic wedding

We’ll, I think we’re all thinking the same thing after Euphoria episode three: Oh my God.

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The latest episode of Sam Levinson’s Emmy-winning series saw image-obsessed couple Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) tie the knot in one of the most lavish wedding ceremonies in recent television history. Despite the endless flower arrangements and glorious fashion, the ‘best day of their lives’ quickly spiralled into the worst.

Before we get into what happened and what fans are saying, please be wary that this article contains spoilers — so keep reading at your own risk!

What happened in Euphoria episode 3?

Euphoria episode three was the highly anticipated event of the century — Nate and Cassie’s elaborate wedding. In the previous two episodes, we’d discovered that the couple had spent more than $50,000 on flowers in an effort to create her dream wedding, despite Nate’s increasing debt.

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As you might expect, the wedding was larger than life and was attended by a handful of former East Highland School students, including Rue (Zendaya), Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Maddy (Alexa Demie).

While it starts off as a picture-perfect, sunny day, it soon spirals out of control. Nate is hyperventilating with anxiety before the ceremony starts.

Cassie’s mother makes comments about her own marriage that reduce her to tears.

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But things really explode when the newlyweds are visited by Naz (Jack Topalian), Nate’s business associate who reveals to Cassie that her new husband owes him more than half a million dollars, and threatens to become his “worst f**king nightmare”.

Cassie begins to unravel at the idea of losing her lavish lifestyle, and as the champagne flows and the night progresses, the couple end up having a very public fight in the middle of their reception.

Meanwhile, Maddy seems overcome with emotion watching her former flame tie the knot, while Jules reconnects with Cal (Eric Dane), Nate’s father, who apologises for secretly recording her without her consent.

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The moment Cassie found out Nate is in serious debt😭



#Euphoria pic.twitter.com/4VifMnyhJF — Myke (@Mykethogan) April 27, 2026

In their limousine home, the pair make up but when they arrive at their luxurious abode, they’re greeted by Naz and his henchmen.

Infuriated by Nate’s extravagant wedding, Naz beats Nate to a pulp as Cassie sobs, telling Naz that “it was supposed to be the best day of my life”.

Seconds later, Naz cuts off Nate’s toe — it’s pretty graphic and horrific.

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Elsewhere in the episode, we discover that Jules has dropped out of art school after becoming her sugar daddy’s muse and Rue is meddling with Laurie (Martha Kelly) on behalf of her new employer, Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje).

What are the fans saying about Euphoria episode 3?

Despite the mixed reviews of Euphoria and criticisms of Sam Levinson’s portrayals of women, it seems that views have been loving the absolute chaos which unfolded in episode three.

Naturally, a lot of the online chatter revolves around the diabolical wedding.

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I know we don’t like her but Sydney ate this line up so I gotta give her her tens I was cackling #euphoria pic.twitter.com/mIjA0jMerd — austin (♡) (@dntbescared) April 27, 2026

so people are saying that maddy is heartbroken over nate. pls think critically. she's heartbroken over cassie, it was never really about nate. she doesn't even look at nate. #euphoria pic.twitter.com/BWbazHbk4D — néa (@isabelfishers) April 27, 2026

nate getting beat up so bad they chopped his toe off, cassie miserable and crying her eyes with her nose bleeding on her wedding day on top of the fact that they’re so in dept that they got attacked in their own home… oh maddy you dodged the biggest bullet of your life #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/D5IaVHKbnI — jolt (@meltborne) April 27, 2026

Others found it hard to resonate with the changes in Nate’s character. In previous seasons he’d been portrayed as this ruthless, abusive brute who reacted physically towards his ex-girlfriend Maddy when she embarrassed him. Whereas in this episode, he’s seen doing a choreographed dance and not reacting after being publicly yelled at by Cassie at his own wedding.

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Quite the change in five years, isn’t it?

the gag i let out when i watched this scene like nate never acted this corny when he was w maddy…… what spell did cassie with the good coochie put on him?????? #euphoria pic.twitter.com/9LsHbOYIIV — níel (@jacobelordisbf) April 27, 2026

Is this the ghetto wedding she didn’t want #euphoria pic.twitter.com/O42zjbEnaG — esra (@1989healy) April 27, 2026

What can we expect in Euphoria episode 4?

At the end of episode three, we see Rue being pulled over by police.

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In episode four, Rue is now facing the consequences for her law-breaking and drug-running ways. Jules is helping Lexi out with a big art opportunity in Hollywood, and Maddie is helping Cassie rebrand her look to become the internet’s sexiest new it-girl.

You can check out the preview below.

While episode three seemed larger than life, there’s still plenty of episodes left in the season — and if episode three is any indication, the chaos is far from other.

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You can watch Euphoria on HBO Max.

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