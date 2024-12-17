When she’s not busy matchmaking bikini-clad bombshells on Love Island Australia, or decimating the competition on The Hundred With Andy Lee, Sophie Monk is busy being the queen of Christmas.

With Christmas Day just around the corner, Sophie reveals she has her gifts wrapped and menu sorted – and has for some time now.

QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS

Sophie and Josh can’t wait for Christmas! (Image: Instagram)

“I love Christmas,” she tells Woman’s Day.

“I couldn’t post anything [on social media] in our lounge room because I’ve had my Christmas decorations up [since] way before Halloween!”

The 44-year-old shares she’ll be spending Christmas with her husband Josh Gross, 44, and their adorable golden retrievers Bluey and Billy around the pool with a cheeseboard of two.

“We’ll just do that and have family over to play games,” she shares.

“I’m so competitive on The Hundred and I can’t help it, doesn’t matter what game or if I’ve got no skill set, I get competitive anyway.”

When it comes to buying the perfect gift for a loved one, Sophie’s advice is to get your shopping done in advance.

“I’m almost done with my Christmas shopping, which I usually do through October,” she shares.

“Choosing is so hard, I think you’ve just got to listen to everything someone says like ‘I love that flowerpot!’ So cool, that’s a Christmas present.”

Sophie’s also got ideas for people who have no clue what to buy.

“Everyone loves a voucher – I prefer that because then I can buy what I want.”

HAPPY WITH SOCKS

Sophie has everything sorted for Christmas. (Image: Instagram)

As for Bluey and Billy, Sophie admits she buys her fur babies a present every time she visits the supermarket, and plans to spoil them rotten this Christmas.

“I promised myself I wouldn’t be that person, but the dogs have their stockings and presents wrapped up under the tree,” she laughs.

“We had rules like they weren’t allowed on the couch or the bed… everything I said I wouldn’t do, but I’ve done and gone further.”

Growing up, Sophie shares her absolute favourite Christmas toy was a doll that giggled when she kissed its stomach.

This year, she doesn’t have anything on her wishlist, as she prefers to spread the Christmas spirit by giving gifts to her nearest and dearest.

“Everyone says I’m impossible to buy for and I don’t know why because I don’t have much,” Sophie shares.

“But I don’t really need much, if anything, I’m good with socks to be honest.”

With Christmas Day fast approaching, and many Australians busy buying last-minute gifts, groceries and decorations, Sophie shares that she can get into the festive spirit no matter the month of the year.

“I love all of it,” she cheers,

“I listen to Mariah Carey Christmas carols whenever I’m having a bad day whatever time of the year, because they just make you feel happy instantly.”

VERY BUSY YEAR

Sophie has been busy appearing on The Hundred and Lego Masters in 2024, (Image: Nine)

Throughout the year Sophie has regularly appeared on The Hundred With Andy Lee as a panellist alongside comedian Mike Goldstein.

She also spent two months on the Spanish island of Mallorca filming Love Island Australia and made a few guest appearances on Lego Masters Australia alongside host, Hamish Blake, where she dressed up as a Kmart employee for one skit.

“I love both [shows] for different reasons, like I get to dress up on both,” she shares.

“I go on The Hundred much more than Lego, I just come in and out.”

“To work with Hamish and Andy is awesome as well! They’re just such cool, down to earth and kind people.”

Moving into 2025, Sophie’s biggest wish for herself and the rest of Australia is to be happy. But for now, she’s just excited that Christmas Day is near.

“I haven’t experienced a white Christmas, and I don’t think I want to,” she admits.

“In Australia, we’re so lucky with our summer weather, and it’s so much better.”

The Hundred With Andy Lee Christmas Special, 7:30pm, Tuesday, Nine and 9Now.

