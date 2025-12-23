Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Touching moment Russell Crowe and ex Danielle Spencer reunited in Sydney

The exes came together for a very special event.
Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer in Sydney

Their marriage may have ended more than a decade ago, but Hollywood star Russell Crowe and his ex wife Danielle Spencer proved they are very much still friends, as they reunited on stage for a rare performance together in Sydney.

Danielle, 56, appeared as a “guest performer” at an Enmore Theatre show headlined by Russell’s band Indoor Garden Party.

The blonde rocked a spangled, black ensemble for her solo performance to promote her new single Regenerate, with more glitter under her eyes.

Later, it was 61-year-old Russell’s turn to take to the stage as he performed vocals and guitar for his band.

Danielle Spencer on stage in Sydney
Danielle Spencer took to the stage in Sydney. (Credit: Media Mode)
The exes’ reunion came just weeks after Danielle gave a revealing interview to Stellar, in which she openly talking about the “guilt” she felt for ending her marriage.

“It’s really sad breaking up with somebody that you’ve known for so long, that you’ve had children with,” she told the Something To Talk About podcast.

“Me kind of breaking up the family – and it felt very much like I was driving that – so I had to deal with my almost sense of guilt that I was fracturing the family, but obviously I did it for a number of reasons and I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t think it needed to happen.”

In the years that followed the split, Danielle revealed co-parenting the couple’s sons Tennyson, now 19, and Charlie, now 22, wasn’t always easy.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s difficult,” she said.

“I don’t want to make out that the whole thing was… it’s all just been lovely and everything’s fine… There were days and moments where obviously things were not fine, were tense, we were unhappy and it’s sad.”

Russell Crowe performing in Sydney
Russell also performed in Sydney. (Credit: Media Mode)

Over time, however, a friendship between the pair has evolved.

“We started as a friendship working together on the movie The Crossing,” Danielle told Stellar. “And we were friends for quite a while before we even got together.

“So the respect was kind of there, the friendship was there. And to me it would just be ridiculous to end up completely estranged or enemies after that kind of connection and having two children together.

“So I was just determined to kind of keep things kind of as calm and peaceful as I could and [I] kind of keep reminding him of our past and he’s aware of that and I don’t think at any point he wanted us to be at odds,” she went on.

Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer
Russell and Danielle separated in 2012. (Credit: Getty)
Both Danielle and Russell have moved on with new partners. Russell’s partner is American actress Britney Theriot, 33, while Danielle has been with partner Adam Long since 2016.

However, Russell was quick to put to bed speculation a second wedding was on the cards for him in a November interview with 60 Minutes.

“All these reports coming out that Britney and I are engaged and I’m going to get married again? No,” he said. “My life is joyous and happy, why ruin that with a wedding?”

