MAFS’ Ryan Gallagher in new romance after ‘messy’ Emily Seebohm split 

They were once hailed as one of reality TV’s great love stories. Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm and MAFS star Ryan Gallagher looked like they had it all – a whirlwind romance, a baby and an engagement that promised forever.

But behind the scenes, insiders say the cracks were deeper than anyone realised.

Now, after a breakup that friends describe as “messy and emotional”, both Emily and Ryan have quietly and then not-so-quietly moved on, each finding comfort in new relationships as they rebuild separate lives.

The fairytale didn’t last for Emily Seebohm and Ryan Gallagher. (Credit: Instagram/emcbomb)

After welcoming their child and announcing their engagement, the pressure on the couple reportedly intensified.

“They loved each other, but there was a lot going on,” a source tells Woman’s Day. “New parenthood, public scrutiny and unresolved issues all collided.”

When the relationship finally ended, insiders say it wasn’t an easy or amicable split and tensions lingered long after they went their separate ways.

“There’s definitely been a competitive edge since the breakup,” the source reveals. “It wasn’t just about moving on. It was about who moved on first.”

Who is Emily Seebohm’s current partner?

On December 13, Emily surprised followers by publicly revealing her new relationship with Brandon Caust, marking a significant step forward after months of speculation.

Emily hard-launched her new relationship on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram/emcbomb)

“She didn’t rush into sharing it,” says the insider. “But when she did, it felt intentional. Like she was reclaiming her happiness.”

Friends say Emily wanted to be open on her own terms, rather than have her personal life discussed by others first.

“She’s been through a lot,” the source adds. “Going public was her way of closing one chapter and starting another.”

Who is Ryan Gallagher dating?

Days before Emily confirmed her new relationship, Ryan also addressed his own dating life for the first time, revealing on Instagram that he had recently dabbled in dating again.

“I went on a date on Sunday,” he shared candidly. “I don’t go on too many dates – I’ve only just sort of started doing that.”

Now, it can be revealed that Ryan has been romancing 28-year-old brunette Mia-Rae McMillan.

Ryan has been dating Mia-Rae (pictured centre). (Credit: Instagram)

While Ryan has kept things more low-key, those close to him say the connection has brought much-needed stability after a turbulent year.

“He’s found someone who brings him peace,” the insider explains. “After everything that happened, that’s what he needed.”

Despite the lingering rift, friends insist both Emily and Ryan are focused on moving forward – particularly for the sake of their child.

“They’re not in the same place emotionally but they’re both trying to heal,” says the source. “New relationships don’t erase the past but they can help you see a future again.”

