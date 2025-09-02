Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity Celebrity News

‘Really dangerous’: Jamie Oliver opens up about his secret health battle

"I will fix it this year.”
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer
Loading the player...

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has revealed he is dealing with a health problem that many will understand. 

Advertisement

In a candid new interview about his latest book, Eat Yourself Healthy: Food to Change Your Life, the 50-year-old TV star has opened up about serious sleep problems that have affected him for the past ten years.

(Credit: Getty)

A ‘DANGEROUS’ SLEEP PATTERN

Speaking to The Times, Jamie was very open and honest about his relationship with sleep. 

“I have had the worst relationship with sleep,” he admitted, revealing a shocking routine. “I am at the end of a decade of only three or four hours of sleep a night and it’s really dangerous.”

Advertisement

The chef’s packed schedule sees him waking at 4:30am three times a week, only to finish work at 9pm – a 16.5-hour working day that leaves little room for proper rest and recovery. 

“I will fix it this year,” Jamie promised.

TURNING 50

Jamie’s sleep struggles aren’t his only health concern as he navigates getting older. 

He also described experiencing what he calls “cliché aches and pains” that have become part of his daily life.

Advertisement

“I slipped a disc in my back four years ago. All that old-people stuff,” he shared. “I now have to think of my body as an engine rather than a thing that unconditionally works for you.”

(Credit: Getty)

DIET CHANGES

Despite his own personal health struggles, Jamie is still passionate about helping others live a healthier lifestyle.

His new book focuses on improving health through food, with one particular food group taking centre stage.

Advertisement

Beans, beans, beans,” he told The Times. “They are really good for the planet, setting nitrogen back into the soil, and really good for our gut and people. The average Brit is majorly deficient in fibre every day. If we should be pushing anything, it should be beans.”

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer working across Woman’s Day and TV WEEK at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has also written for Now To Love and WHO Magazine, and previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. In her current role, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, must-read books, upcoming movies, and news about both the British and international royal families.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement