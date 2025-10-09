The Irwins take on Hollywood! Beloved family sparks rumours of new reality show

Riding the wave of Robert Irwin‘s surging popularity on the US version of Dancing With The Stars, reports suggest the Irwin family has signed on for their own reality television show!

Between Robert’s rising fame and Bindi‘s star power in the US, the Irwins have clearly spotted their moment to take the leap into reality TV.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Hollywood is going absolutely gaga for the Irwins right now,” a source revealed to New Idea. “Robert is commanding so much attention on Dancing with the Stars, and that’s created this incredible surge of interest in everything to do with the family.”

The source continued, “The whole family, including Terri, is the dream package. They’re all so photogenic, and the American audience is absolutely fascinated by them and their extraordinary life.”

The potential show comes at an opportune time, with recent reports suggesting Australia Zoo has been “under huge financial strain since the pandemic.”

The insider told New Idea, “A show like this and all the publicity could inject serious money into the operation, and knowing Bindi and her passion for the zoo, that’s going to be incredibly appealing.”

(Credit: Instagram)

The reality show buzz also follows speculation about Robert potentially becoming the next Bachelor!

“He’s being watched very carefully,” a source previously told Woman’s Day. “He seems so genuine about finding a true romantic partner, which is exactly what the show needs. Robert wears his heart on his sleeve, bringing authenticity to a franchise that’s been criticised for manufacturing relationships to create drama.”

But if The Bachelor doesn’t pan out, Hollywood still wants a piece of him.

“ABC, which airs DWTS, is owned by Disney, and they’ve got a host of pilots, reality shows and presenting opportunities with Robert’s name climbing every wishlist each time he steps out on that dance floor,” our source revealed.

“He’s working his heart out, no doubt, but it’s going to pay off. He’s doing an incredible job.”

Whether it’s a family reality show, The Bachelor, or a Disney production, one thing’s certain: America’s love affair with the Irwins is only just beginning!

