Holly McGrath’s life, 18 years on from losing her mum to breast cancer

Holly McGrath was only eight years old when her mother Jane died from breast cancer in 2008.

Advertisement

The Australian community was brought to tears when Holly and her brother James, alongside their father Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath, released doves at Jane’s funeral to honour her memory.

(Credit: Getty)

Almost 18 years on from Jane’s death, Holly has dedicated her life to cancer research and now works as a Clinical Trial Administrative Officer at the Peter McCallum Research Centre.

She remains close to her mum’s best friend Tracy Bevan, who started the McGrath Foundation in 2002 alongside Jane and Glenn.

Advertisement

“Looking into her daughter Holly’s eyes is like looking at Jane,” Tracy told the Daily Telegraph this week. “Holly works in cancer research now. James has just qualified as an electrician. She would be so proud of them. And she would be proud of my girls too.”

After Jane passed away in 2008 following a 10-year battle with breast cancer, Glenn met his now-wife Sara, who Tracy credits with helping Holly and her brother James turn into the people they are today.

“They are amazing kids, and a lot of that is because of Sara,” she told the publication.

“She has kept them grounded and loved. I am so grateful to Sara and Glenn because I know how happy Jane would be knowing how loved they are.”

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

In 2022, Holly spoke fondly about the woman who became her step-mum.

“I can’t even imagine what it would be like to come into a relationship knowing that you’re taking on not just the man but also two kids as well,” she told the ABC’s Australian Story at the time.

“From the first day I met her, she was always so kind and caring,” she continued. “She kind of knew what we needed at the time.

Advertisement

“You can tell that she’s Italian, like she runs a tight ship and that was good. We needed that.”

The McGrath Foundation raises money to place cancer care nurses in communities across Australia through regular donations and through the annual Pink Test.

(Credit: Getty)

Both Holly and James have become more involved in the foundation as they’ve entered adulthood, as has Sara.

Advertisement

“I don’t remember much about my mum. I was pretty young. But I think that makes me kind of cherish the memories that I do have a bit more,” Holly told Australian Story.

“I really do see the Foundation as a way of keeping my mum’s memory and her legacy and what she wanted to do alive.”

“Did I understand Jane’s legacy?” Sara added on the program. “Certainly not from afar, but after being here and seeing the impact that she’d had on people with sharing her story, I understand why Australia had so much respect and love for her.

“Nobody lived it like Jane and Glenn did. It’s their life. It’s the legacy of Jane, it will be the legacy of Glenn and it will be the legacy of James, of Holly and of Madison as well. So it is a privilege to be involved with the foundation.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.