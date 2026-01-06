Grace Kelly’s granddaughter heads to Hollywood!

Grace Kelly’s legacy is still casting a glamorous shadow over Hollywood – and now her granddaughter has stepped right into it.

Advertisement

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, the daughter of Prince Albert II of Monaco, recently paid a meaningful visit to the Paramount Pictures lot in Los Angeles, where her late grandmother filmed some of her most iconic movies.

Sharing the experience on Instagram, Jazmin revealed she and her brother, Alexandre Grimaldi, explored the studio to learn more about Grace Kelly’s remarkable film career.

“My brother and I recently got to visit the Paramount lot and quite literally take a stroll in our Grandmother’s footsteps,” Jazmin wrote.

Advertisement

The siblings were able to visit Kelly’s former dressing room and walk the same sets where she starred in classic Alfred Hitchcock films including Rear Window, Dial M for Murder, and To Catch a Thief.

Although Grace Kelly was under contract with MGM at the time, she was loaned to Paramount for those legendary roles – performances that helped cement her status as one of old Hollywood’s greatest stars.

Jazmin, who never met her grandmother, described the visit as deeply emotional.

She said she felt a “sacred connection” to Grace Kelly, particularly as she herself works in the performing arts as an actress and singer.

Advertisement

“As a performing artist myself, an actress and a singer, this experience was super special for me,” she shared.

(Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

Jazmin also reflected on taking time this year to reconnect with her passions, her history, and her family legacy, adding that she’s looking ahead with “beautiful forward momentum” for the year to come.

Grace Kelly was a global star during Hollywood’s golden age, winning the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1955 for The Country Girl and starring in beloved films such as Mogambo and High Society.

Advertisement

At just 26, she retired from acting in 1956 to marry Prince Rainier III of Monaco, becoming Princess Grace of Monaco.

The royal couple had three children – Princess Caroline, Prince Albert II, and Princess Stéphanie – and through them, Grace Kelly’s influence continues to span both royalty and the arts.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.