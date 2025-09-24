Tennis star Venus Williams ties the knot to Andrea Preti

Tennis champion Venus Williams has married Andrea Preti in Italy.

Advertisement

The 45-year-old was spotted wearing an all-white gown arriving at the dock in Ischia with her fiancé on the weekend.

Venus confirmed her engagement to the Italian director in July and has since been spotted attending what looked like her bachelorette party in Italy.

The couple appear to have tied the knot in Italy. (Credit: Backgrid)

Here’s everything we know about their relationship.

Advertisement

WHO IS VENUS WILLIAMS’ HUSBAND ANDREA PRETI?

Andrea was born in Denmark in 1988 and he spent most of his childhood there until his family moved to Italy when he was a teenager.

A former model, Andrea is now an actor and producer. He appeared in the Italian television series A Professor and he wrote, directed, and starred in 2014’s One More Day. He has also appeared on the Italian reality show La Talpa.

INSIDE VENUS WILLIAMS AND ANDREA PRETI’S RELATIONSHIP

Venus and Andrea were first publicly linked in 2024 when they were spotted boating together along the Amalfi Coast.

In January 2025, the 45-year-old posted a selfie of the couple on her Instagram stories, calling Andrea “the best company”.

Advertisement

The grand slam champion then confirmed their relationship during a post-match interview with Rennae Stubbs in July 2025.

“My fiancé is here, and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” she said at the time. “He’s never seen me play.”

Later in the interview, Rennae asked Venus whether she thought Andrea had helped her with her comeback.

The couple confirmed their engagement in July. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“You’re happy, a smile on your face. I mean, how much has he made a difference in your life?” she asked, and Venus replied: “There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? He encouraged me to get through this, and it’s wonderful to be here.”

WHEN DID VENUS WILLIAMS AND ANDREA PRETI GET MARRIED?

The tennis champ and the Italian director tied the knot in September 2025 in Italy.

In the days leading up to the wedding, Venus was spotted riding in the back of a golf cart in the village of Sant’Angelo. She was wearing a large white sunhat that read ‘SIG.RA PRETI,’ which translates to ‘Mrs. Preti’ in English.

According to PEOPLE, members of the couple’s wedding party were also spotted around town wearing shirts with either ‘Team Groom’ or ‘Team Bride’ written on them.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Venus’ sister Serena spoke to PEOPLE about how her sister was feeling in the lead up to the wedding.

“We talk every day now because we have so much going on. Well, let me rephrase that. Venus has so much planning that she’s doing that I’m just talking to her all the time,” she said.

“‘Can you help me arrange this? Can you call?'” she continued. “I’m the person that gets things done.”

Serena even said she helped Venus pick out her dresses and her hairstyle for the big day.

Advertisement

“She wanted literally 14 hairstyles — and she was like, ‘What do you think?’ So she sent me her options and within 30 minutes I had them not only done, but in a PDF file what hairstyle looked best on everyone,” she said.

“I’m the person that arranges things, I’m like the planner. I plan everything like the event,” she continued. “I’m the person that gets things done.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.