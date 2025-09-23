Jackie O sparks romance rumours with a ‘big name in the Eastern Suburbs’

It looks like Jackie O has found love again!

Over the weekend, the radio star was spotted locking lips with a new man on the balcony of her Clovelly home.

According to the Daily Mail, the 50-year-old’s new man’s name is Richard Ryan and he’s a pilot and a DJ, who was described to the publication as a “big name in the eastern suburbs”.

Richard was previously engaged to a vegan chef named Emma but the couple reportedly called off the engagement earlier this year.

The sighting comes just weeks after Jackie O had to publicly deny that she was dating former Newcastle Knights player Adam Muir, after they enjoyed a stroll around the eastern suburbs together.

The next morning, when TV presenter Ally Langdon asked her live on air whether the rumours were true, she replied: “But no, I’m still single, Ally. So, I don’t know”.

Jackie O split from her ex husband in 2018. (Credit: Instagram)

Recently on her podcast Her Best Life, the TV personality opened up about her relationship struggles and said she feels things fizzle out because her partners begin to feel like “roommates”.

“In all my relationships, I have allowed it to get to a brother and sister dynamic,” she said. “Initially I was fine with it, because I didn’t want [the intimacy] either.”

“I was busy, I was exhausted, I had a lot going on and I just didn’t have a high sex drive for some reason.”

She said many of her friends have been through the same thing as well.

“The more I spoke to women, the more I realised this is actually really common in a lot of marriages. Like there’s just no sex anymore,” she told co-host Gemma O’Neill.

Last month, on an episode of the Kyle and Jackie O show, the mum-of-one said she would rather tell someone exactly why the relationship is not going to progress rather than ghost them.

“Because usually I would say the majority of the time, for me, it is the romantic spark is missing. So, I tell them that,” she said at the time.

Newsreader Brooklyn Ross said she thought Jackie O’s approach was a bit “harsh” and her co-host Kyle Sandilands said he would be “devastated” if he was told that.

“If I received a message like that from anyone I was pursuing, it would be devastating. I don’t think I’d ever get over it. Ever… men are softer than you think,” he said.

The mum-of-one then said she “felt bad now” but she didn’t like the idea of ghosting people.

She’s living her best life at the moment. (Credit: Instagram)

“I can’t imagine ghosting somebody. I’d feel terrible,” she said.

The radio star split with her husband of 15 years, UK photographer Lee Henderson, in 2018.

Since then, she’s confessed she loves being single and doesn’t feel like she needs a partner in her life.

In 2023, she told Stellar magazine she was living her best life after a few difficult years following the divorce.

“I can’t believe how good I feel this year,” she said.“I’ve had some sort of crazy breakthrough in my life. But I feel like I’ve kind of hit rock bottom to get to this point.”

“A light bulb switched on in my brain,” she continued. “It was like, ‘What happened to me? Was I in a coma for the past three years?’ I really looked into what I had become as a person and how I’d lost my spirit, my essence.

“Everything about who I usually am had been taken away.”

