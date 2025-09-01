Gordon Ramsay reveals skin cancer diagnosis

Gordon Ramsay has opened up about his recent health scare.

The 58-year-old shared on Instagram over the weekend that he had recently had a skin cancer removed.

“Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you!” the celebrity chef wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of a bandage across his cheek under his left ear.

“Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend ❤️I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund…….😜” he joked.

The Kitchen Nightmares star’s famous friends and fans were quick to jump in the comments and wish the celebrity chef a speedy recovery.

(Credit: Instagram)

His daughter Holly also commented “Love you dad ❤️,” while his surgeon wished him the best.

“It was a pleasure to have looked after you, and thank you for raising awareness of skin cancer and the importance of sun protection. Wishing you a smooth recovery! 🙌☀️” his doctor Dr Rakesh Anand wrote in the comments.

A reply to the post from the charity Cancer Research UK read: “Glad to hear you’re doing well, Gordon, and thanks for raising awareness of how important it is to stay safe in the sun.

“Seek shade, cover up and apply sunscreen regularly and generously.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Basal Cell Carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer and it usually appears as a slightly transparent bump on the surface of the skin.

According to the Mayo Clinic, BCC “begins in the basal cells – a type of cell within the skin that produces new skin cells as old ones die off”.

