Is Elizabeth Hurley about to achy breaky Billy Ray Cyrus’ heart?

It was the surprise love affair of 2025, but Hollywood’s favourite oddball couple, Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley, could be heading to Splitsville, with sources revealing that things have hit a sour note between the pair.

DIFFERENT PEOPLE

“Liz hasn’t dumped Billy Ray. She’s just made it clear she needs some time to herself and doesn’t want to be joined at the hip 24/7 or cooped up at his Tennessee ranch – just the two of them,” reveals an insider of the 60-year-old model and actress, who shared a swathe of bikini-clad pictures of herself enjoying a luxe holiday in the Maldives with her son, Damian Hurley, 23, on Instagram last month.

Tellingly, there was no Billy Ray, 64, in sight.

A classic look from the iconic country singer, Billy Ray Cyrus (Credit: Getty Images)

“The bigger issue at play here is that Billy Ray is a massive recluse at heart, he doesn’t mix well with others, and he takes a lot of time to warm up to people. He can put folks off with his brash and introverted attitude, too, which has been a factor since he started dating Liz,” spills the source. “She’s always been the ultimate social butterfly, and while she’s still tolerating Billy Ray and his idiosyncrasies, it’s all gotten a little stale and flat of late.”

The couple announced their surprise romance in April last year, 11 months after Billy Ray’s acrimonious divorce from singer Firerose, who accused him of emotional and substance abuse – which Billy Ray denied.

Prior to that romance, he was married to Tish Cyrus for 29 years. They split in April 2022, due to “irreconcilable differences”.

Elizabeth Hurley captured in a stunning metallic look that defines city chic. (Credit: Shutterstock)

TIME APART?

It was towards the end of 2025 that reports of trouble between Liz and Billy Ray first started to surface.

Rumours swirled that the duo were in couple’s therapy, and that Liz’s good friend Elton John was urging her to get a pre-nup ahead of tying the knot with Billy Ray, who was reportedly struggling with her litany of exes.

“Billy Ray’s head over heels for Liz, but he’s starting to realise just how colourful her past really is,” a source revealed to the National Enquirer in November. “The more stories he hears about her wild years in London, the high-society parties and some of the company she kept back then, the more uneasy he gets.”

They surprised everyone when they went Instagram official in April 2025! (Credit: Instagram)

And while the couple were previously spruiking their new love across the socials – Liz even cutely revealed that Billy Ray was teaching her guitar – the distinct lack of him on her Instagram since Christmas has friends worried.

The source adds, “Liz is looking to stick around London with Damian and hang out with her old friends, but needless to say that hasn’t gone down well with Billy Ray. He can be a suspicious guy at the best of times, and now he’s peppering her with questions and turning her off by being insecure and over-intense. As of now they’re still together, but this new twist doesn’t bode well for their long-term chances.”

