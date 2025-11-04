Elizabeth Hurley opens up about Billy Ray Cyrus relationship as couple prepare to celebrate first Christmas together

As Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus close in on their six-month anniversary, the couple are looking towards a new milestone: Their first Christmas together.

The 60-year-old actress shared a sweet update on her romance with the 64-year-old country singer during an episode of LYMA’s Power Women series.

(Credit: Instagram)

Describing the couple’s blossoming relationship as “easy from the first second,” Elizabeth confessed her romance with Billy Ray was “comfortable and natural” from the start.

“When I met Billy, it felt incredibly comfortable and natural and easy from the first second,” she shared.

“I’d been set up with quite a few people in my single years and never felt comfortable and it never felt right and I’d much rather stay at home with the dogs,” she continued. “I don’t really give advice, but if it’s right, it’ll happen and if it’s not, I wouldn’t force anything.”

(Credit: Instagram)

The interview also saw Elizabeth reveal the couple’s Christmas plans, explaining that she was planning to “integrate” her new beau into family traditions.

“I always spend Christmas in the countryside in Herefordshire, where I live. Me and my siblings, everyone always comes to me,” she explained. “There are a lot of people there, we eat a lot. We do the typical English thing of eating quality streets, watching TV and going out with the dogs.”

“So all I want for Christmas this year is that Billy, my new boyfriend, enjoys his first English Christmas.

“He spent the whole summer with us, but I really do hope that he integrates with us, loves it, enjoys it and doesn’t laugh at us for eating so many quality streets and lying on the sofa.

“All I want is peace, happiness and being relaxed, having a laugh with friends and family.”

(Credit: Instagram)

After debuting their relationship in April, Billy Ray joined Elizabeth for a UK summer at her country home in Herefordshire.

“Obviously [Billy Ray] loves England. The weather is nicer here in the summer than it is in Tennessee,” she previously told The Sunday Times.

“He lives 40 minutes outside of Nashville. It’s so beautiful. Funnily enough, it actually looks a lot like England. Probably the equivalent of Surrey.”

