Broke Keith Urban begs Nicole: “Take me back!”

Keith Urban has fallen hard. The country star has gone from the Oscar red carpet to playing his old hits for rich folk at Mar-a-Lago parties – and friends say he’s having big regrets over his shock split from soon-to-be ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

Since announcing their divorce in September, Keith, 58, has thrown himself into work, filming the second season of The Road with Blake Shelton, playing his usual Vegas residency, and – in a move that’s stunned Hollywood – quietly accepting private gigs for US President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Sources close to the singer say he’s becoming “more and more isolated” and “doesn’t care what people think”.

“He’s got to pay the bills – and divorce lawyers don’t come cheap,” says a pal of their settlement, which has seen Keith pay upfront for his girls’ private school expenses.

“But Keith never thought he would ending up playing gigs in Trump’s house. He’s got to make a living though and there are very few country artists left that haven’t cashed in on the huge Trump fan base.”

“It’s a lonely existence for Keith right now – he’s exhausted, isolated and looking at a future he never imagined. He’s also lost his best friend – Nicole, who was also his greatest supporter in life – and he’s wondering if he’s made a huge mistake.”

Last week, friends say 58-year-old Nicole’s raw admission to Ariana Grande for Interview magazine that she is simply “hanging in there” hit him hard.

“He’s been rereading the interview and fighting the urge to pick up the phone,” adds the pal.

“He knows he’s getting a beating in the press and he’s desperate for it all to blow over soon, but he knows Nicole’s hurting and has huge regrets over how he’s handled this.”

“He never wanted to humiliate her – now his biggest supporter despises him.”

Keith has been throwing himself into work playing a gig at Mar-a-Lago, starring in The Road and performing at the CMAs. (Image: Getty)

TURBULENT TIMES

Keith’s punishing schedule has left him drained, and the little time he spends in Nashville with daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, is what keeps him going.

“Those girls are being incredibly strong,” says an insider of the agreed 59 days a year they spend with him.

“It’s difficult navigating the new situation and emotions are running high, but they love their dad and aren’t going to let him go off the rails.”

Likewise Keith’s co-host Blake has become a quiet watchdog, checking in after long days on set and making sure he eats something, other than running on coffee and adrenaline.

“Keith’s not doing well,” adds the pal.

“He never wanted to make an enemy out of Nic and he’s not giving up on this somehow ending amicably, but for now he’s having to face a very lonely existence. And he has big regrets at how things have turned out.”

