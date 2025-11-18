EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban and Blake Shelton bonding over divorce!

Keith Urban and Blake Shelton may have signed on to The Road to find the next big musical star – but insiders suggest what they’ve really discovered is the close bond forming between them.

With Keith re-emerging after his shock split from Nicole Kidman and Blake surrounded by whispers that his marriage to Gwen Stefani is on its last legs, the two country music stars have formed what Woman’s Day’s source calls a “ride-or-die” divorce alliance.

Keith has stayed out of the spotlight since his divorce made global headlines. After one promo clip and months of silence, fans started to wonder if he was purposely hiding out.

Then he finally resurfaced with a teaser for his new show The Road. In the clip, Blake jokingly drags him for his ’90s long-blond-locks-and-random-vest era, with the pair appearing to share a close friendship.

(Credit: Getty)

While Blake hasn’t announced a split, there’s plenty of rumours swirling around him and Gwen Stefani allegedly calling it quits.

Gwen is now based full-time in Las Vegas for her No Doubt residency, and insiders whisper that they’ve been “living separate lives” for months and that the couple’s once-fun opposites-attract vibe has fizzled out.

“She’s in Vegas, he’s in Nashville… it’s been six months of doing their own thing,” one source previously told Woman’s Day. Fans have also noticed they haven’t made any joint appearances since March and both parties have made songs with lyrics alluding to a potential split.

Sources close to the pair say this difficult chapter has only made Keith and Blake closer.

“Blake and Keith are winning fans with their dad-like style on The Road, but this type of banter between them is nothing new,” our insider shares. “They’ve always been friendly, but didn’t get to really know each other until the 2016 CMTs where they did a medley [with Luke Bryan].

The source adds, “Since then, they’ve always had each other’s back, professionally and personally. It also helped that their wives got on so there were plenty of fun dinner parties when they were all in LA – and happily married.”

(Credit: Getty)

Now they’re reportedly swapping stories, venting frustrations, and being brutally honest with each other as they navigate their respective heartbreaks.

“With Blake facing his own marriage collapse, he and Keith have more than just a musical bromance in common. They’re ‘ride or die’ buddies and have been leaning on each other, sharing war stories to help them get through their problems,” the source adds.

“Keith knows Blake’s probably the only one in his world right now who’s not going to bulls**t him and the feeling’s mutual. Working on this show together couldn’t have come at a better time.”

