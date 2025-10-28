Inside tennis stars Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s love match

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are one of the tennis world’s biggest power couples.

Reflecting on their decades-long romance, Andre, 55, once said that the “highest point of his life” was when Steffi, 56, accepted his marriage proposal.

And what made their connection so special wasn’t just their mutual love of tennis, but their shared values and approach to life.

“What has transcended everything has been the common ground we share and our basic approach toward life. It’s better to be lucky than good sometimes,” Andre previously told Parade of him and Steffi. “I don’t feel like I have any answer to how to have successful relationships, but I do feel overwhelmed with the joy that I feel every day.”

(Credit: Instagram)

ARE ANDRE AGASSI AND STEFFI GRAF STILL TOGETHER?

On 22 October 2025, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf celebrated 24 years of marriage.

Andre celebrated the milestone moment on Instagram, writing, “24 years with this wonderful woman ❤️ Happy Anniversary Steffi, you are my unicorn!”

The pair tied the knot in a laid-back ceremony in the backyard of their Las Vegas home in 2001 while “barefoot and wearing jeans”, as recounted in Andre’s 2009 memoir Open.

But their romance technically began many years prior.

“I’ve had a crush on Steffi since I first saw her doing an interview on French TV,” he wrote in Open. “I was thunderstruck, dazzled by her understated grace, her effortless beauty.”

At Wimbledon in 1992, Andre won his first Grand Slam title, while Steffi took home the ladies’ title. Andre recalled he was “dying to go” to the Wimbledon Ball, as he knew the two champions got to dance together at the event.

Sadly, the event was cancelled, but the “consolation prize” was a formal introduction.

“Shaking her hand, I tell Steffi that I tried to reach her at last year’s French Open and I hope she didn’t misunderstand my intentions,” he penned in his book. “I say, I’d really love to talk with you some time.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Years after their first meeting, in 1999, their coaches set up a practice session for the two of them, which Steffi admits she was confused by at the time, as she was in a relationship and Andre was married to his first wife, actress and model Brooke Shields.

“Our coaches kind of set up the whole practice and, you know, I was like, ‘Why does he want to practice with me?” she recalled in an interview with Vijay Amritraj.

“He’s married. I’ve got a boyfriend,” she added. “It was all a little confusing to me.”

Following the practice, Steffi found a bouquet of roses waiting for her in her hotel room along with a note.

“We had a brief conversation after that where I kind of said that I’ve got a boyfriend and, you know, all I know is that he’s married,” Steffi shared, noting that at the time she was unaware he was going through a divorce.

When she learned about his divorce a few weeks later, she understood “things a little clearer.”

The couple married just days before welcoming their first child in October 2001 – a son named Jaden Gil Agassi. They later welcomed a daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi, in October 2003.

(Credit: Getty)

DID AGASSI AND GRAF EVER PLAY MIXED DOUBLES?

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf never played professional mixed doubles together, however, over the years they did play in exhibition matches and amateur tournaments.

More recently, the couple have taken a liking to pickleball, and they often play side-by-side.

“We don’t play each other,” Steffi told People magazine in March 2025. “We prefer to be on the same side of the court.”

