Ally Langdon fights for equal pay

Ally Langdon is one of Nine’s biggest stars, but according to news.com.au behind the scenes she’s quietly preparing for a showdown that could see her salary soar.

The A Current Affair host, 45, is reportedly gearing up to renegotiate her contract and she’s not backing down when it comes to asking for what she’s worth.

According to insiders, Ally currently earns around $1.4 million a year, less than half of what former co-host Karl Stefanovic pockets, with his rumoured $3 million paycheck. After years of proving herself on the small screen, Ally’s ready for equal pay.

“She knows her worth,” spills one staffer. “She’d be mad not to name her price.”

Ally back in 2021 was seen to enlist the help of Stefanovic’s contract broker Anthony Bell for advice.

With ACA pulling strong ratings and Ally’s popularity with viewers only growing, network sources say the mum-of-two has every right to push for a raise. “If she’s on less than $1.5 million, it should be double or nothing,” the source insists.

Ally has long been admired for her tireless work ethic, balancing gruelling schedules with family life, and never shying away from the tough stories and it’s clear audiences around Australia adore her.

