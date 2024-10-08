Forget dreaming of a white Christmas—we’re all about a glam Christmas this year. Think luscious locks, radiant skin, and a pop of dopamine makeup, all thanks to this dazzling beauty advent calendar from Amazon.

And honestly, what better way to embrace the party season than with a calendar that not only adds festive cheer but also ensures you’re glowing from head to toe?

Offering a dazzling value of over $500 for just $100, Amazon’s latest Beauty Advent Calendar is set to be your go-to gift (or self-indulgence) this Christmas. Plus, Prime members enjoy free, fast delivery—so it’s an easy win!

Back by popular demand and now in its sixth year, this much-anticipated calendar is perfect for Australian beauty enthusiasts.

With a festive design, it’s packed with fabulous treats to make every day of December a little more special. From skincare essentials to must-have makeup items, it offers a truly indulgent countdown to Christmas.

When to buy Amazon’s 2024 beauty advent calendar

Pre-order: 3 October – 24 October 2024

Official release: 25 October 2024

Available exclusively on Amazon, this calendar features 24 individually wrapped boxes, offering a total of 35 premium beauty items.

Each day reveals a new surprise, ensuring the holiday season is full of daily moments of bliss.

Where to buy Amazon’s 2024 beauty advent calendar

Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar $100 at Amazon Whether you’re indulging yourself or gifting someone special, this calendar is packed with 35 beauty treats valued at over $500. Inside the 2024 Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar, you’ll find a selection of 35 must-have products from fan-favourite brands such as Olaplex, Paula’s Choice, COSRX, Natio and more. Heads up: If you want to keep the surprises intact, we advise you not to scroll any further! Instead, hit the ‘Shop Now’ button to purchase and see the surprises unfold as you open daily. For those keen to explore the contents, read on. Below, you’ll find the featured products and further details on what’s included. SHOP NOW

What’s inside Amazon’s 2024 beauty advent calendar

Get the Glam: Expect to find the Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum, L’Oréal Lash Paradise Mascara, Maybelline Sky High Mascara, NYX Duck Plump Cherry Spice, and Real Techniques Miracle Complex Sponge.

K-Beauty Lovers, Rejoice: From Frudia Avocado Cica Relief Lip Balm to Cosrx The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum, discover a range of top K-beauty products like Axis-Y Spot the Difference Treatment and Skin 1004 Madagascar Centella Light Cleansing Oil.

The Mane Event: Pamper your hair with Wella Professionals Fusion Mask, Olaplex No. 9 Hair Serum, and more, including Bondi Boost Heat Protectant Spray and Klorane Oat Milk Dry Shampoo.

Self-Care Essentials: Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser, Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules, and L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil are just a few highlights for those indulgent me-time moments.

Amy Miller, Amazon Australia’s Beauty Lead, shared her excitement: “We know our customers love the fantastic value and premium selection the Amazon Australia Beauty Advent Calendar offers and we think this one will be a real winner.

“Whether they’re grabbing one as a gift for a loved one or for themselves, it’s also a great way to try some of the biggest and best beauty, skincare and haircare brands, products and trends available on Amazon. Customers may even find their new favourite go-to! Last year’s calendar sold fast as eager beauty fans snapped it up, so be sure to get in quick before they’re gone!”

Pre-orders are now open, so don’t miss out on securing yours before they sell out! For a complete list of products and more details, visit Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2024.

