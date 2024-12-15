Christmas may still be a few days away but with all the festivities at this time of year, it could be here before you know it.

While the day itself is all about family and food, after that, it’s Boxing Day – which is the last big shopping event of the year.

So if you haven’t got quite what you wanted before Christmas, or are already planning for a fresh start to 2025, this is your chance to get it at a discounted price.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best sales to shop online so you can focus on that wishlist, as well as previous deals to give us an idea of what to expect.

What are the dates for Boxing Day sales?

Boxing Day is on December 26, the day after Christmas Day, and sales periods can range from one day to around a week (or while stock lasts).

This year will be no different of course, so mark it down in your calendar and make a wishlist to get the most out of these deals.

Is Boxing Day a good day for sales?

While it may seem like Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year (and it definitely is heading in that direction), you can still get huge deals during the Boxing Day sales. In the past, we’ve seen Boxing Day discounts of up to 80 per cent.

What we’d buy from the Boxing Day sale

If you need some inspiration for your wishlist, here’s what we’re hoping to get in the Boxing Day sales (or even before, if there’s an early deal).

01 WHOOP 4.0 Wearable Health, Fitness & Activity Tracker $341.10 (usually $379) at Amazon If health is one of your New Year’s resolutions, then get the job done with this fitness tracker that monitors everything from your heart rate to daily activity and sleep so you can better understand your overall health and wellness status. SHOP NOW

02 Atmos&Here Penelope Tiered Maxi Dress $119.99 at The Iconic This vibrant red-tiered maxi dress from Atmos&Here is made from a breathable cotton-linen blend that’s ideal for trans-seasonal wear. It also has just the right detailing to be both glamorous and playful based on how you style it. SHOP NOW

03 The ultimate starter pack $149.78 (usually $199.70) at tbh skincare With your choice of cleanser, an acne spot treatment, the Skin Shady 50+, thirst trap moisturiser, rebound serum and everyday pimple patches – consider yourself sorted with an entire skincare routine. SHOP NOW

04 High-Rise Thong – Seamless Ultrasmooth 2.0 Black $25 at Peach Underwear While underwear may not be the most obvious item to wishlist this Boxing Day, we’d like to put forward this high-rise thong that comes highly rated by reviewers. One even said it is “so soft and buttery,” and “feels like wearing nothing”. SHOP NOW

05 Chambray Fringe Quilt Cover from $279 at Aura Home As summer rolls around, it’s only natural to pull out the linen and refresh your bedroom with newer, cooler items. This bed linen in particular is created from a blend of 55 per cent linen and 45 per cent cotton for ultimate softness. SHOP NOW

Our edit of the Boxing Day sales in Australia

Details of the 2024 Boxing Day sales haven’t been announced in Australia yet, but planning ahead is a great way to get just what you want.

So to give you an idea of the bargains you could get, here are some of the best deals we saw last year.

The best Boxing Day fashion sales

The best Boxing Day accessories sales

Arms of Eve : Treat yourself to stunning jewels

: Treat yourself to stunning jewels Cosette : Up to 60 per cent off

: Up to 60 per cent off Sol Sana : Save on stunning footwear

: Save on stunning footwear Specsavers: 30 per cent off lens options

30 per cent off lens options July: Spend $300, save $30; spend $600, save $100; spend $1000, save $200

Spend $300, save $30; spend $600, save $100; spend $1000, save $200 Vans: Further 20 per cent off sale

The best Boxing Day beauty sales

BodyBlendz : Up to 30 per cent off

: Up to 30 per cent off CurrentBody : Save on high-tech beauty

: Save on high-tech beauty LOOKFANTASTIC : Up to 30 per cent off

: Up to 30 per cent off Vida Glow : Spend $50, save 15 per cent; spend $110, save 20 per cent; spend $150, save 25 per cent

: Spend $50, save 15 per cent; spend $110, save 20 per cent; spend $150, save 25 per cent Lancome: Up to 30 per cent off

Up to 30 per cent off YSL: 20 per cent off sitewide

20 per cent off sitewide La Roche-Posay: 25 per cent off sitewide

25 per cent off sitewide Dyson: Save up to $600 on select technology

Save up to $600 on select technology MAC: 30 per cent off selected products

30 per cent off selected products Lumin : Save 15 per cent off sitewide

: Save 15 per cent off sitewide Adore Beauty : 30 per cent off on cult beauty products and brands

: 30 per cent off on cult beauty products and brands tbh skincare: Bundle and save on skincare

The best Boxing Day homewares sales

Hommey : Save on beachwear, throws, cushions and more

: Save on beachwear, throws, cushions and more Amazon : Save on beauty, fashion, lifestyle and more

: Save on beauty, fashion, lifestyle and more The Good Guys : Save on homewares, appliances and tech with major discounts

: Save on homewares, appliances and tech with major discounts Adairs: 30 per cent off selected items

30 per cent off selected items Eva Mattress : Up to $375 off mattresses

: Up to $375 off mattresses Sleep Republic : Save on mattresses and accessories

: Save on mattresses and accessories Miss Amara : Up to 30 per cent off selected rugs

: Up to 30 per cent off selected rugs Aura Home: Save on linens, towels and homewares

Other sales we’re shopping…

