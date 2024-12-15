Christmas may still be a few days away but with all the festivities at this time of year, it could be here before you know it.
While the day itself is all about family and food, after that, it’s Boxing Day – which is the last big shopping event of the year.
So if you haven’t got quite what you wanted before Christmas, or are already planning for a fresh start to 2025, this is your chance to get it at a discounted price.
Here, we’ve rounded up the best sales to shop online so you can focus on that wishlist, as well as previous deals to give us an idea of what to expect.
What are the dates for Boxing Day sales?
Boxing Day is on December 26, the day after Christmas Day, and sales periods can range from one day to around a week (or while stock lasts).
This year will be no different of course, so mark it down in your calendar and make a wishlist to get the most out of these deals.
Is Boxing Day a good day for sales?
While it may seem like Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year (and it definitely is heading in that direction), you can still get huge deals during the Boxing Day sales. In the past, we’ve seen Boxing Day discounts of up to 80 per cent.
What we’d buy from the Boxing Day sale
If you need some inspiration for your wishlist, here’s what we’re hoping to get in the Boxing Day sales (or even before, if there’s an early deal).
WHOOP 4.0 Wearable Health, Fitness & Activity Tracker
$341.10 (usually $379) at Amazon
If health is one of your New Year’s resolutions, then get the job done with this fitness tracker that monitors everything from your heart rate to daily activity and sleep so you can better understand your overall health and wellness status.
Atmos&Here Penelope Tiered Maxi Dress
$119.99 at The Iconic
This vibrant red-tiered maxi dress from Atmos&Here is made from a breathable cotton-linen blend that’s ideal for trans-seasonal wear. It also has just the right detailing to be both glamorous and playful based on how you style it.
The ultimate starter pack
$149.78 (usually $199.70) at tbh skincare
With your choice of cleanser, an acne spot treatment, the Skin Shady 50+, thirst trap moisturiser, rebound serum and everyday pimple patches – consider yourself sorted with an entire skincare routine.
High-Rise Thong – Seamless Ultrasmooth 2.0 Black
$25 at Peach Underwear
While underwear may not be the most obvious item to wishlist this Boxing Day, we’d like to put forward this high-rise thong that comes highly rated by reviewers. One even said it is “so soft and buttery,” and “feels like wearing nothing”.
Chambray Fringe Quilt Cover
from $279 at Aura Home
As summer rolls around, it’s only natural to pull out the linen and refresh your bedroom with newer, cooler items. This bed linen in particular is created from a blend of 55 per cent linen and 45 per cent cotton for ultimate softness.
Our edit of the Boxing Day sales in Australia
Details of the 2024 Boxing Day sales haven’t been announced in Australia yet, but planning ahead is a great way to get just what you want.
So to give you an idea of the bargains you could get, here are some of the best deals we saw last year.
The best Boxing Day fashion sales
- Peach Underwear: Up to 80 per cent off quality pieces
- Ugg Express: Up to 80 per cent off a range of top-selling styles, including ugg boots, slippers, sneakers and more
- Myer: Treat yourself to brands like Marcs, Seed, Piper and Miss Shop
- The Iconic: Up to 30 per cent off
- David Jones: Up to 60 per cent off
- adidas: Save on streetwear and performance pieces like NMD or Superstar sneakers
- The Outnet: Up to 75 per cent off
- Andie Swim: Treat yourself to quality swimwear this summer
- Kathmandu: 30 per cent off selected styles
- LSKD: Save on modern athletic and streetwear
- Hardtofind: 20 per cent off on orders over $100
- Taking Shape: 40 per cent off
- City Chic: 50 per cent off all swimwear
- Levi’s: 30 per cent off sitewide
The best Boxing Day accessories sales
- Arms of Eve: Treat yourself to stunning jewels
- Cosette: Up to 60 per cent off
- Sol Sana: Save on stunning footwear
- Specsavers: 30 per cent off lens options
- July: Spend $300, save $30; spend $600, save $100; spend $1000, save $200
- Vans: Further 20 per cent off sale
The best Boxing Day beauty sales
- BodyBlendz: Up to 30 per cent off
- CurrentBody: Save on high-tech beauty
- LOOKFANTASTIC: Up to 30 per cent off
- Vida Glow: Spend $50, save 15 per cent; spend $110, save 20 per cent; spend $150, save 25 per cent
- Lancome: Up to 30 per cent off
- YSL: 20 per cent off sitewide
- La Roche-Posay: 25 per cent off sitewide
- Dyson: Save up to $600 on select technology
- MAC: 30 per cent off selected products
- Lumin: Save 15 per cent off sitewide
- Adore Beauty: 30 per cent off on cult beauty products and brands
- tbh skincare: Bundle and save on skincare
The best Boxing Day homewares sales
- Hommey: Save on beachwear, throws, cushions and more
- Amazon: Save on beauty, fashion, lifestyle and more
- The Good Guys: Save on homewares, appliances and tech with major discounts
- Adairs: 30 per cent off selected items
- Eva Mattress: Up to $375 off mattresses
- Sleep Republic: Save on mattresses and accessories
- Miss Amara: Up to 30 per cent off selected rugs
- Aura Home: Save on linens, towels and homewares
