The royal travel rule: How will it affect Prince George?

Prince George, the second-in-line to the British throne, will soon not be able to travel with his family on flights due to royal protocol.

When it comes to the rules and protocols of the royal family there is quite a list to follow.

There have been travel regulations set in place to ensure maximum security and safety of the royals.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their father Prince William. (Credit: Getty)

Traditionally, heirs are not allowed to travel on the same plane to safeguard the line of succession.

Although William and Kate have typically kept their family of five together, the strict travel restriction may apply to George starting next year.

The rule was introduced when Prince William turned 12, which means leading up to George’s birthday on July 22, travel arrangements could change for the young heir.

A young Prince George in 2017 with his father, Prince William. (Credit: Getty)

In a podcast episode of A Right Royal Podcast with Graham Laurie who previously worked as a royal pilot for King Charles shared some insight into this rule.

He shared that members of the royal family can still fly together, it is immediate heirs to the throne who can’t.

The rule is in place in case there is a plane crash and something happens to those onboard, which would disrupt the continuation of the monarchy.

Graham shared, “We flew all four, the Prince (Charles), the Princess (Diana), Prince William and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old.”

(Credit: Getty)

“After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty.

“When William became 12, he would fly normally in a 125 from Northolt and we would fly the 146 out with the other three on,” Graham continued on.

So, what exactly does this mean for young Prince George?

Essentially it means that when he turns 12 in July this year, he will not be able to travel with his dad. His siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis do not have to follow this rule yet, as they are not immediate heirs to the throne.

It is unclear whether Prince William and Princess Kate will follow this rule, but we will be keeping our eyes peeled in July for any travel changes!

