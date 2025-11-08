Princess Anne ‘humiliated’ as disgraced brother Andrew still remains in front of her in line of succession

She’s known as the “hardest working royal”, but Princess Anne has been left “humiliated” after Andrew has managed to hold on to his number in the line of succession – and it’s still ahead of her!

“Anne would never say anything – she doesn’t have to because she’s not the only one horrified by this turn of events. Andrew’s fall from grace is bad enough, but in 2025 for her to be behind one ‘Mr Mountbatten’ in the line of succession is alarming,” a well-placed royal insider spills to Woman’s Day.

Anne, 75, is currently 18th in line to the British throne while Andrew is still eighth. (Credit: Getty)

Andrew had both his titles and home stripped from him last month following mounting pressure for the monarchy to take action against him due to his associations with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on October 30, King Charles announced he had “initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew” and “notice has now been served to surrender the lease” of his home, the Royal Lodge.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” it continued.

“Anne is the last person to add another problem to her brother Charles’ plate, but behind closed doors it is irritating for her – and it’s humiliating. She doesn’t deserve this.”

It’s reported Jeffrey Epstein, who was also friendly with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, leant the fallen royal $4 million throughout their friendship. (Credit: Getty)

Anne, 75, – who landed in Australia this week for a whirlwind tour – is currently 18th in line to the British throne while Andrew is still eighth.

However, given the severe backlash Andrew has brought down onto the family, the source suggests that Charles, 76, could rectify this.

“Early indications are the King does plan to remedy this. The age cut-off was set by the Queen so he can fix this embarrassing turn of events if he wishes,” says the source.

“It’s not an option for Andrew to be on that list at this point.”

Following mounting pressures, King Charles stripped Andrew of his titles and home last month. (Credit: Getty)

The news must come as even more of a blow to Anne after touching down in Australia on Saturday the 8th of November.

During her tour, Anne will embark on a series of engagements in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Canberra until Tuesday, 11 November, alongside her husband, Sir Timothy Lawrence.

The Princess Royal will be visiting Australia as Colonel-in-Chief to the Royal Australian Corps of Signals (RA Sigs) – a role she has held for 48 years.

