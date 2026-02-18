Meghan Markle debuts show-stopping new diamond ring

A glittering new jewel has set tongues wagging around Meghan Markle – and this one definitely isn’t part of her usual wedding stack.

The Duchess of Sussex turned heads when she stepped out with Prince Harry at the NBA All-Star Game on 15 February, but it wasn’t just the courtside glamour that had fans zooming in.

Perched on the ring finger of her right hand was a bold oval-cut diamond that practically demanded attention every time she waved or reached for Harry’s arm.

(Credit: Getty)

The couple looked cosy and carefree as they mingled with A-listers including Queen Latifah and Barack Obama – but it was Meghan’s unexpected sparkle that stole the spotlight.

And this is no small upgrade. Her original engagement ring – designed by Harry in 2017 with a cushion-cut diamond from Botswana and framed by two stones from Princess Diana’s personal collection – has long been steeped in romance and royal sentiment. This new dazzler, however, tells a very different story.

Jewellery expert Trang Do, founder of Kimjoux, suggests the placement alone speaks volumes. A significant ring worn on the right hand, she notes, often symbolises independence, confidence and self-celebration.

(Credit: Getty)

Insiders estimate the diamond weighs in at an eye-catching four to six carats – noticeably larger than her original 2.5-3 carat engagement stone. Its slightly warmer tone is reportedly bang on trend, favouring character over icy perfection. And while the rock is sizeable, the heritage-style setting keeps it elegant rather than flashy.

Of course, Meghan’s rings have sparked chatter before. Since saying ‘yes’, her engagement sparkler has quietly evolved multiple times. In 2019 she unveiled a slimmer micro-pavé band at Trooping the Colour, reportedly commissioned by Harry.

(Credit: Getty)

Later tweaks were rumoured after appearances at the Invictus Games, and the ring even disappeared from view during a repair. At one point, sharp-eyed viewers were convinced the centre stone had shifted shape entirely in promotional clips for her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

But this oval-cut beauty appears to stand on its own. Meghan last wore it publicly in October 2025 at a World Mental Health Day event in New York.

Notably, she also debuted a pear-shaped moonstone ring in 2025 – widely believed to be a birthday gift from Harry – at a charity concert held at Kevin Costner’s Santa Barbara estate.

(Credit: Getty)

