Meghan Markle’s Netflix meltdown: “I know who betrayed me!”

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex’s world is falling apart. No matter what she does, where she goes or what she wears, it all seems to end in yet another failure to launch – and Meghan’s convinced it’s not by accident.

As her Netflix show With Love, Meghan hits screens, former actress Meghan is fighting claims she borrowed more than a little inspiration from Pamela Anderson’s recent lifestyle cooking show, Pamela’s Cooking With Love.

Critics have honed in on the show’s strikingly similar names, aesthetics, and even the trailer’s opening sentences, with fans calling them out for being “freakily” alike.

One fan commented on X, “Markle’s show is a straight copy of Pamela Anderson’s cooking and entertaining show. Go look at the trailer!”

MEGHAN MARKLE’S BRAND BLUNDER

It comes as the 43-year-old’s venture As Ever – replacing her much-hyped American Riviera Orchard brand – is starting to look like another legal quagmire, as a host of companies bearing the same name hit back at the duchess.

“When one of the most famous people in the world starts using your biz name of 12+ years that you named in honour of your grandmother, seems like they could throw me a lil bone?” griped a photography business owner in Arizona.

Even worse, Meghan’s one-time-friend-turned-rival Gwyneth Paltrow came out of the woodwork to “like” a little-known NY clothing company of the same name.

She doesn’t trust anyone these days



“It’s already a disaster and she hasn’t even got a product to sell,” says a pal. “Meghan’s got the thickest skin in Hollywood, but having someone like Gwyneth throw shade has infuriated her.”

However Meghan’s not as worried about Gwyneth as she is about the influence the royal family could be having on her prospects.

“Everyone seems against her right now and she’s paranoid there’s a concerted effort to make sure she flops. She doesn’t trust anyone these days, even her handlers at Netflix.”

SLEEPLESS NIGHTS

Friends say she may be on to something after King Charles, 76, awarded Netflix’s CEO Ted Sarandos a CBE in December.

“Since then, things have gone from bad to worse and Netflix have taken over the marketing of her show,” adds the insider.

“To be fair, they had no choice after she and Harry used the LA fires for a photo op, but Meghan’s convinced it goes much deeper and it’s not impossible for Charles to be pulling strings from across the pond.”

A palace source says, “The protective instincts of every royal has been in overdrive the past year so there’s less tolerance of the Meghan situation. She’s wrong to think Charles is trying to get her flopping show axed. He and Camilla couldn’t care less.

“Even worse because she and Harry have now separated their business ventures, she’s the sole target. She feels abandoned by Harry.”

There’s also the growing relationship between her nemesis President Trump and Prince William, who has been invited to a meeting at the White House. “This is Meghan’s worst nightmare,” says the pal.

“Harry’s too. The thought of Kate and William wining and dining with THEIR president is too much, especially when he’s been so vocal about being anti-Meghan.

“She’s beginning to realise it might not have been a good idea to burn so many people on the way up. Needless to say, neither of them are sleeping well right now.”

