For months, people have wondered what happened to Meghan Markle’s brand American Riviera Orchard label and the elusive jam she’s been promoting – but not actually selling – since April last year.

There’s even been an investigation into the missing preserve!

Just days ago, The Mail On Sunday found that apart from the 50 strawberry jam jars Meghan gifted to celebrity pals like Kris Jenner, production of the jam seemed non-existent and local farmers had “no knowledge” of the product.

Meghan, 43, finally addressed the curiosity over the brand riddle last week, confirming that ARO had been cancelled and replaced by a new brand – As Ever.

Meghan Markle’s brand As Ever is under fire for copycat claims and plagiarism. (Image: Getty)

The duchess also revealed the revamped brand is in partnership with Netflix, who are days away from launching her delayed lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.

“As Ever essentially means as it’s always been,” she said in an Instagram video of the name, which she’s been using to sign off her posts.

“Of course there will be fruit preserves… jam is my jam.”

The duchess added the range was “an extension of what has always been my love language” – “food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living” – and would also pay homage to her blog The Tig, which she had to shut down when she met husband Prince Harry and entered royal life.



Mallorcan mayor Francisca Mora Veny claims Meghan’s new business logo is a rip-off of her town Porreres’ historic coat of arms. (Image: Instagram)

IN A REAL JAM…

Meghan chalked up the name change to American Riviera Orchard “limiting” her to local production, but others say the brand was cursed from day one.

“Meghan can puff over her reasons for changing the name, but word is she had no choice,” a source tells Woman’s Day. “The trademark issues were turning it into a costly legal nightmare.”

Meghan initially had high hopes of expanding the brand into homewares and beauty products and beyond, but there’s been one legal roadblock after another – from a trademark application being denied to a US company alleging similarities to their product, Royal Riviera.

“She’s also had the Netflix marketing team on her case,” the source says. “Rumour is they threatened to dice the whole project if she didn’t follow a proper marketing plan.”

The launch of the As Ever products will now coincide with Netflix’s pop-up stores, which insiders say was another move Meghan wasn’t exactly thrilled about.

“She’s being forced to sell her jam at malls in Dallas and Philadelphia,” an insider says. “She resisted at first but she’s coming around to Netflix’s suggestions. If she’s able to generate sales, it could be what saves the Sussexes’ dwindling bank account.”



The duchess announced her brand pivot on Instagram – and chaos quickly followed! (Image: Instagram)

ONE HURDLE AFTER ANOTHER…

Meghan’s new venture has already hit some hurdles, though. Mallorcan mayor Francisca Mora Veny claims Meghan’s new business logo – featuring a palm tree and two hummingbirds – is a rip-off of her town Porreres’ historic coat of arms.

“We don’t want our coat of arms to be perverted… we will ask Meghan to remove it,” the mayor insists.

The palm tree is said to be symbolic of Meghan and Harry’s love of their Montecito mansion, while Harry has spoken about the significance of the hummingbird in relation to his grandmother’s passing.

The logo woes are not the only roadblock for the flailing duchess, after a small business owner from New York voiced his concerns about the future of his fashion label As Ever, which has been operating since 2017.

“I’m a very small business, it’s a family-run operation,” owner Mark Kolski says. “I’m essentially a one-man band.”

Lili’s starring role! Harry is reportedly unhappy that Lilibet features in Meghan’s new brand’s promo. (Image: Instagram)

THE NAME GAME

While Mark doesn’t plan to change the name of his label, he also doesn’t own the trademark for As Ever.

“This new venture has the power and money of Netflix behind it,” he says. “Even if I wanted to do something I don’t think I have the behemoth of lawyers and money that are behind this.”

As for Meghan’s new website, she’s now facing heat from “annoyed” husband Harry for using a never-before-seen picture of their three-year-old daughter Lilibet.

“That’s not what they agreed on many years ago and there have been plenty of times when he’s wanted to break that rule and risk being seen out with the kids, but she’s said no,” an insider says of her U-turn.

