When Prince Harry received a reported $16 million inheritance from the late Queen Elizabeth II in October, it was thought the cash injection couldn’t come at a better time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Advertisement

The couple have endured failed business venture after failed business venture over the last few years.

But according to insiders, the money has sparked more issues between the couple, with Prince Harry, 40, growing increasingly wary of his wife spending his fortune on her “overly ambitious” dreams and has told her it’s time to “start earning, not keep spending!”

MORE OF THE SAME

Just last week it was reported that Meghan, 43, had decided to appoint herself CEO of her yet-to-launch lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, which she announced in March, but has been marred by a string of controversies, including a trademark issue.

According to reports, Meghan, who was branded “a dictator in heels” in a bombshell expose earlier this year, has failed to secure a CEO for the brand, despite an extensive hunt for one. Now, friends of Harry’s say he’s beginning to wonder if the problem isn’t the business but Meghan herself.

Advertisement

Prince Harry’s been pursuing separate work projects lately… (Credit: Getty)

“Harry’s not alone in thinking Meghan’s big relaunch plans for the new year are just going to be more of the same.

“On paper, her branding ideas tick every box except the most important one – no one’s interested. It’s not about trademark errors or revolving staff, Harry’s beginning to realise the only constant in their problems is the decisions made by Meghan,” says the insider.

“He’s worried she’s not making the most of their opportunities and with such a lukewarm reception to their upcoming Netflix documentary, Polo, he’s even more determined to forge his own path solo. The problem is Meghan won’t give up on her passion projects and they’ve become nothing but a thorn in his side.”

Advertisement

FAILURE TO LAND

Since departing their royal duties in 2020, Meghan and Harry have pursued a string of business ventures including The Parents’ Network, targeting cyberbullying, lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, Meghan’s Archetypes Podcast, which was pulled after 13 episodes, a 40 x 40 mentoring initiative – which 10 months post-launch has reportedly been binned – and numerous projects for Netflix, including Pearl, an animated Netflix show that has failed to eventuate.

And while the royal couple aren’t short of ideas, its their failure to land many of them that has Harry worried.

Meghan Markle has been attending red carpet events with friends. (Credit: Getty)

“He’s had no choice but to give Meghan an ultimatum, at the very least a strong warning. Meghan can do whatever she wants with her vanity projects in her spare time, but she needs to find something that will be a success.

Advertisement

“He wants her to focus more on things that will matter, not jams and dog biscuits. He’s tired of the ridicule but even he’s seeing how a lot of it is actually warranted.

“It seems that there is no doubt in Harry’s mind that they’ll be forced to make some huge changes in the future if they don’t start to turn things around soon.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use