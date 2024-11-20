It has been revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two new Netflix projects in the works.

Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan Markle’s, 42, company Archewell Productions have created two non-fiction television shows that have just wrapped production – and we’ve just been given our first look.

Meghan is passionate about food. (Image: Getty)

One of the series has been created by Meghan Markle, with her also acting as an executive producer, will “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship.”

From royalty to recipes, Meghan Markle will soon be returning to our screens with a new cooking show. The series, is reportedly part of the eye-watering nearly AU$150 million Netflix deal she and Harry signed after they exited Royal life.

It is no secret the Duchess of Sussexes passions lay in the kitchen with her former personal blog, The Tig, well documenting her love of food.

The Duchess of Sussex also has a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which focuses on food and food-related products including preserved spreads, kitchenware and cookbooks.

While the show’s title has yet to be released, according to The Daily Beast, “all went well” on the project and “it is in the can.”

Meghan herself has kept her lips sealed on the project. But we can’t help but wonder if Harry, Archie and Lilibet will make an appearance. The couple’s children were seen in their Harry & Meghan docuseries, so it’s a definite possibility.

And as a ‘celebration of friendship’, it’s likely we’ll see some star-studded guest appearances across the series. On Meghan’s Archetypes podcast, she spoke with celebs like Serena Williams and Mariah Carey. And her inner circle reportedly includes friends like Amal Clooney and Chrissy Teigen.

Prince Harry is an avid polo fan. (Image: Getty)

Meanwhile, the other series the Sussexes have in the works in one Prince Harry is particularly interested in.

This series aims to “provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo,” a sport that Harry has played for decades.

The Duke often participates in charity polo matches, including a fundraiser for a charity he co-founded in 2006, Sentebale, aimed at helping children and young people affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS in Africa.

According to a statement, “known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level.”

Both Harry and Meghan are serving as producers on the series which was filmed primarily at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Florida, which took place in April 2024.

In September 2024, Netflix released the first look at this series, which will be titled POLO. It was also revealed that the show will premiere on 10 December this year.

Meghan presented the Royal Salute Polo Challenge trophy to her husband on 12 April after his team won at the U.S. Open Championship. (Image: Getty)

Back in February, the Chief Content Officer of Netflix spoke at the Next on Netflix event and confirmed that Meghan and Harry had several projects in development.

“They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Reigg],” they said, according to HELLO! magazine.

“And they actually have like a bunch of development. They have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they’re working on. So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great.”

Harry and Meghan secured the film rights to a romantic novel in partnership with Netflix in 2023. (Image: Getty)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multiyear deal with Netflix following their departure from the United Kingdom and their royal duties in 2020, and thus far they have released their intimate docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Live to Lead series and the Heart of Invictus docuseries on the streaming platform.

It was also confirmed in August 2023 that their production company Archewell Productions would be adapting Meet Me at the Lake, a romance novel by Carley Fortune, into a film.

