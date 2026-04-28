Lip reader reveals what Donald Trump REALLY said to King Charles

The opening moments of King Charles’ White House visit on Monday looked like a routine diplomatic greeting – but it’s now been revealed the conversation was anything but small talk.

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As President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania welcomed the King and Queen Camilla on the South Lawn, the cameras were rolling but the microphones didn’t pick up a word. Now a lip reader has revealed what was actually said.

(Credit: Getty)

Lip reader Nicola Hickling told the Daily Mail that Trump opened by referencing Saturday’s shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, appearing to say “this shooting…” to the King.

Charles, reportedly uneasy, responded that he’d rather not linger outside. “I feel I shouldn’t be here,” the King appeared to say.

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Trump moved to reassure him. “Are you OK?” he asked. “It’s not a good thing.” He then added: “I wasn’t prepared, but now I am prepared.”

What followed was a sharp turn in conversation. Trump told the King he had been in direct contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“So right now, I am talking to Putin,” Trump allegedly said. “He wants war.”

The King attempted to steer things elsewhere. “We will discuss that later,” Charles replied.

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But Trump pressed on, delivering what appeared to be a stark warning. “I’ve got a feeling… if he did what he said, he will wipe out the population,” the President said.

Charles tried again to change the subject. “Another time,” the King replied.

(Credit: Getty)

Trump eventually shifted to lighter ground: his ongoing White House ballroom renovation project. Pointing inside, he asked the King if he’d like to take a look.

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Charles laughed and offered a diplomatic response: “I’m sure you shall show us.”

With that, the group made their way inside, the King asking simply: “Which way do we go?”. Trump then guided them in.

(Credit: Getty)

Inside, the royals were treated to tea in the White House’s Green Room before being taken to see the newly unveiled beehive in the Kitchen Garden – a miniature replica of the White House itself, situated beside the garden originally planted by former First Lady Michelle Obama in 2009.

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Charles and Camilla later headed to the British ambassador’s residence on Embassy Row for a garden party.

The more formal program gets underway on Tuesday, with a full welcoming ceremony on the South Lawn and a state dinner in the East Room to follow.

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