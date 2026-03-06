Duchess Sophie provides rare insight into life as a senior working royal

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has given rare insight into life as a working royal in a candid new interview.

One of King Charles’ most trusted senior working royals, Sophie revealed just how she supports the King, 77, while on the Golden Legacy Series podcast.

“My role, as with all members of the family, is to primarily support the King and the monarchy,” she explained. “That is one side of the focus.”

A passionate advocate for more than 70 charitable organisations, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is a revered member of the royal family. (Credit: Getty Images)

A passionate advocate

Married to the British monarch’s youngest sibling, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, since 1999, Sophie is a patron of more than 70 charities and organisations.

The 61-year-old added that her position affords her the opportunity to fulfil her “passions”.

“We’re lucky enough to be able to fulfil our passions and our interests and these over my time as a member of the royal family have developed,” she said.

Of particular interest to the respected royal is advocacy work focused on women’s safety and sexual violence organisations.

She also supports eye care charities in the UK, helping blind and partially sighted people get the support needed to live full lives.

The Duchess has spoken candidly about her royal as a senior working royal – revealing how she supports King Charles along with her numerous charitable endeavours. (Credit: Getty Images)

“One of the things I’m doing now is on women’s peace and security in the world,” she explained.

“We have the most incredible women who work within communities at all levels of society.

“And they are often at the frontline of ensuring that peace is secure, that their communities are looked after.”

Just last week, the Duchess travelled to Kenya and Somalia as part of her advocacy work. Her visit was at the request of the Foreign Commonwealth Office.

Much like Catherine, Princess of Wales, Sophie doesn’t shy away from getting her hands dirty – here joining a training session with England Hockey on January 12, 2026. (Credit: Getty Images)

“I spend quite a lot of time going to difficult countries, trying to highlight the work that is going on there,” she explained.

“Also, global blindness, the world of disability, and food security as well,” she said.

The royal family’s ‘secret weapon’

Sophie and indeed Edward have remained steadfast during recent troubling events.

Solid and dependable, they’re often cited as the “secret weapon” in the royal family’s arsenal.

Much like Prince William and Catherine, the couple’s down-to-earth nature and calming presence is even more important now.

Sophie and Edward, Duchess and Duke of Edinburgh, have become trusted working royals, ably supporting the King – here with Charles and Camilla at Trooping The Colour 2025. (Credit: Getty Images)

The royal family is, of course, currently engulfed in scandal due to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

“And I’m sure they will continue to have key roles when William becomes King,” royal expert Jennie Bond tells the Mirror.

“She is immensely relatable, with no airs or graces, and she has a close and very relaxed relationship with her nephew, William.”

