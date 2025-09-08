ERIN PATTERSON: The real reason cameras were allowed in the courtroom for her sentencing

As Justice Christopher Beale handed down a life sentence with a 33-year non-parole period for mushroom murderer Erin Patterson, many were left wondering why her sentence hearing was broadcast live.

Beale said he made the decision to let television cameras into the court to increase the understanding of Patterson’s sentence.

“Given the intense public interest in the case, the broadcast will provide an opportunity to inform the public of the reasons for sentence promptly and completely,” he said in a statement.

While Patterson’s sentencing is the first to be livestreamed by the Supreme Court of Victoria, it’s not the first to be filmed. The last major event that was filmed was the sentencing of George Pell in March 2019.

Along with the life sentences for the deaths of Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, and Heather Wilkinson, 66 – Patterson was also sentenced to 25 years in prison for the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson.

MOTIVE MAY NEVER BE KNOWN

Ian Patterson was sat just metres from Patterson in the courtroom. (Image: Getty)

As Justice Beale began the proceedings, Patterson sat nervously in the dock while the deadly lunch’s sole survivor Ian sat with his arms crossed about ten metres from her.

“The motives for such murders may only ever be known to the offenders,” Justice Beale told the court.

“Clearly, the jury was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that you committed the alleged offences. Only you know why you committed them. I will not be speculating about that matter.”

While Patterson continues to deny intentionally killing her loved ones, Justice Beale said this worsens the impact of the triple murder.

“Your failure to exhibit any remorse pours salt into all of the victims’ wounds.”

WHAT’S NEXT FOR ERIN PATTERSON

Simon has a strong chance of getting compensation in a civil lawsuit against Patterson. (Image: Getty)

Now her sentence has been handed down, Patterson will have 28 days to apply for an appeal against her convictions on the basis that the judge made an error instructing the jury.

She could also appeal her sentence if she believes it is excessive – however the prosecution could also appeal that the sentence is too lenient.

“The prosecution submits, and your counsel concedes, that your offending falls into the worst category of offending for these offences and that you should receive the maximum penalties for your crimes,” Justice Beale told the court during the sentence hearing.

Patterson may also be forced back into the courtroom as her estranged husband, Simon Patterson, is allowed to pursue financial compensation via the legal process – and according to criminal defence lawyer Ruth Parker, Simon has a strong chance of a payout.

“Having his parents and aunt killed [and] also the fact his estranged wife is the offender, Simon’s had to deal with the extra emotional toll that undeniably would have impacted their children,” Ruth told Woman’s Day.

