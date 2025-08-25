ERIN PATTERSON EXCLUSIVE: Mushroom murderer sobs as families of victims read out moving victim statements, as sole survivor Ian Wilkinson offers “forgiveness”

Two years on from the deadly lunch that saw three guests murdered and one survive, convicted mushroom murderer Erin Patterson sobbed in court as she faced the loved ones of the victims she murdered in pre-meditated, cold blood.

During the pre sentence hearing at Melbourne’s Supreme Court on Monday, seven victim impact statements were read out in front of a packed courtroom and in front of Patterson, 50, who arrived to court in a pair of black trousers, Birkenstock style shoes and a patterned jacket.

Seven people chose to write a victim impact statement: Heather’s husband and survivor of the deadly dinner Ian Wilkinson, Tim Patterson, the nephew of Don and Gail, Colin Patterson, the younger brother of Don, Martha Patterson, Don’s mother, Lynette Young, the sister of Gail and Heather, Ruth DuBois, the Wilkinson’s daughter and Simon Patterson, Erin’s estranged husband and the father of their two children.

Looking almost emotionless as she entered the court, Patterson became visibly distressed and broke down as the loved ones of her victims Don and Gail Patterson and Heather Wilkinson delivered their moving statements to Justice Christopher Beale and detailed the devastating impact that has been caused by the cruel killings that took place at Patterson’s home in Leongatha, Victoria on 29th July 2023.

IAN WILKINSON

Ian and Heather were married for 44 years. (Image: Getty)

Choosing to attend the court in person, Ian Wilkinson, 71, movingly and bravely delivered his victim impact statement to Justice Christoper Beale – choosing not to address the woman who has ruined his life, and stolen the life of his dear wife Heather.

Revealing how the murder of his wife, as well as of his close friends and relatives Don and Gail Patterson has left him traumatised, Ian broke down multiple times as he made his emotional delivery, saying: “I only feel half alive without her”.

Incredibly Ian, a pastor at Korumburra Baptist Church, finished his moving statement by offering triple murderer Patterson “an offer of forgiveness”.

While Ian said he could not offer her forgiveness on behalf of Heather, 66, Don and Gail, both 70, in regards to the harm done to himself, Ian said, “I make an offer of forgiveness to Erin. I bare her no ill will.”

“My prayer for her is that she will use her time in jail wisely to become a better person,” he said as he begged her to make a confession.

“Now I am no longer Erin Patterson’s victim, and she has become a victim of my kindness.”

Before delivering his forgiveness to Patterson, who fed them the fatal beef wellington laced with toxic death cap mushrooms, the father of four broke down multiple times as with shaking hands, he spoke lovingly of his wife who he shared a 44-year-long relationship with, speaking of the “deep sorrow and grief” that Patterson has brought into his life.

“Brave, witty and a compassionate person who loved sharing life with everyone,” Ian remembered Heather as someone was generous in her attitude and was a “wonderful wife” who was always “supportive and encouraging”.

“We faced life as a team, we delighted in each other’s company. Heather was a great mother to our four children; we decided together that she would be a stay at home mum.”

“She loved our children and decided her greatest work would be to raise our children.”

Speaking to the effects of the shocking crime, Ian struggled to get through his statement as he described the impact on his children: “The trauma of their mother’s death and my near-death has left deep wounds. I am deeply wounded by their ongoing pain.”

“Family events are no longer the same, a very important member of our family is missing,” Ian said, who admitted to struggling that the focus has been on the person who has committed evil, not the

“I’m distressed that Erin has acted with calculated disregard for my life and those I love. What possesses someone to think murder is a solution?”

Speaking of how his life has changed since the shocking murder in 2023, Ian says it’s now “greatly impoverished” without Heather, Don and Gail.

“I very nearly died, it’s taken me the best part of two years for my health and strength to recover,” he shared.

“I’ve had to face many challenges of re-establishing life without Heather. I am suddenly single, returning to pastoral work without her sage advice, nobody to share in life’s daily tasks which has taken much of the joy pottering around the house.”

RUTH DUBOIS

Ian and Heather’s daughter Ruth says Patterson used her parents’ kindness against them. (Image: Getty)

After her father’s statement, Ruth is next to deliver a statement in front of Patterson, who was holding back tears while clutching a tissue at the time.

Ruth starts her statement by saying the triple murder has traumatised four generations of her family.

“Life is less bright without her,” Ruth said about her mum Heather, who she described as a one of her closest friends and her inspiration.

She also said Patterson had used Ian and Heather’s kindness against them.

“The world seems colder and harsher knowing this,” Ruth told the court.

“For the offender to sit and watch over casual conversation, while these people who showed nothing but love and care for her, ate a meal that would kill.”

Before finishing her victim impact statement, Ruth expressed her shock at how Patterson chose to go through with the murders.

“As a mother, I will never understand how you could willingly choose this for your children,” she said.

LYNETTE YOUNG

Prosecutor Nanette Rogers was next to enter the witness box to deliver a victim on behalf of Gail and Heather’s sister, Lynette Young.

“I’m just so angry and so sad that my people are not here to be the loving parents and grandparents that they always were,” Nanette read out to the court.

Lynnette described her younger sister Heather as “bright as a button”, and someone who was always happy to befriend anyone who came into her orbit.’

“We all had to suffer without our father, grandfather, knowing two of his daughters had been poisoned, then his son-in-law Don died,” Nanette read on behalf of Lynette.

“Dad was watching and waiting as Ian struggled for his life.”

MARTHA PATTERSON

Following Lynette’s statement, Naomi Gleadow began to deliver a statement on behalf of her relative, Martha Patterson, who is Don’s 100-year-old mum.

In her statement, she described the “horrific circumstances” of losing her child, and how their grief has shattered her family.

“The whole family is broken. I am brokenhearted,” Naomi read on her behalf.

“I was the mother of four wonderful sons. One of them has been taken from us in horrific circumstances,” Martha wrote.

She also said Don had been helped her stay connected to loved ones over the internet.

“At the age of 77 years, Don taught me how to use the computer, and this allowed me to enjoy many happy hours on the internet and communicating with others,” she shared.

“He kept me in touch with others when my eyesight deteriorated and enabled me to live at home, as I still do at the age of 100 years. May God help our family heal after this tragedy.”

COLIN PATTERSON

After Martha’s statement, Naomi begins reading out a statement from Don’s younger brother Colin Patterson.

Colin said his brother was a powerful influence on him, and a crucial member of their family as he took on the role of looking after their mother.

TIM PATTERSON

Next, Naomi read out a statement from Don and Gail’s newphew, Tim Patterson, who described the week after the fatal lunch as the worst of his life.

“He could somehow make you feel you were the only person in the world,” Tim said of Don, also noting he was his role model growing up.

“I always wanted to be perpetually young at heart like him. How could someone like this… leave the earth this way?” he asked.

“Why did Erin decided she’d make her last work a portrait of death and destruction?” Tim asked.

“Why would God choose such a violent end for those that gave life to him?”

SIMON PATTERSON

Patterson’s ex-husband Simon says he misses his parents and aunt. (Image: Getty)

Simon Patterson, the estranged husband of the triple murderer chose not to face his ex-wife, who sobbed in court as the victim impact statements continued to be read out.

Naomi read out Simon’s statement, which heartbreakingly revealed the impact the triple murder had on his two children, who he says have been left without grandparents and have been “robbed of hope.”

“Like all of us, they face the daunting challenge of trying to comprehend what [Erin] has done,” the statement read.

“The grim reality is they live in an irreparably broken home with a solo parent when almost everybody knows their mother murdered their grandparents.”

Despite the trauma the two children have suffered at the hands of their mother Erin, 50, who murdered their grandparents Don and Gail, and Heather Wilkinson, as well as attempting to murder Ian Wilkinson, Simon thanked the community including nurses and police officers for supporting them.

“The amazing care we have received has enabled us to survive,” he said in the statement.

“Despite this both children are incredibly strong, loving, intelligent.. with much help they are overcoming the hurdles.”

