ERIN PATTERSON: Simon takes his ex to court!

This week, mushroom murderer Erin Patterson finally learns her fate and how long she’ll spend behind bars.

Her defence team have accepted that Patterson, 50, will be handed a sentence of at least 30 years in jail for her crimes and it appears she will likely die in prison.

She has 28 days after sentencing to formally lodge an appeal.

But she could also be heading back to court for another reason.

As a victim of his estranged wife’s shocking crimes, Simon Patterson is allowed to pursue financial compensation via the legal process, and criminal defence lawyer Ruth Parker believes he has a strong chance of a payout.

“Having his parents and aunt killed [and] also the fact his estranged wife is the offender, Simon’s had to deal with the extra emotional toll that undeniably would have impacted their children,” Ruth tells Woman’s Day.

Patterson’s Leongatha home is estimated to be worth over $1 million. (Credit: Getty)

Between November 2021 and September 2022, it’s alleged Patterson tried to poison Simon, 51, on three occasions with food she made him – including chicken curry, a vegetable wrap and a penne pasta dish.

As a result Simon was placed by medics into an induced coma and had part of his bowel removed.

In July, a Supreme Court order was issued that barred Patterson from selling her Leongatha home, estimated to be worth over $1 million, so it can be used in any future compensation claims.

Ruth believes Simon could pursue a payout from his murderous ex-wife by going down the personal injury lawsuit route.

“When you’re charged with a criminal offence, the prosecution has to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt,” Ruth tells.

“But in a civil setting, you have to satisfy the court on the balance of probabilities, and Simon may find he’ll be able to sue for the personal injuries sustained in the alleged poisonings.”

