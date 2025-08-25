Inside Erin Patterson’s life behind bars: an obsession with crocheting and a terrorist cellmate, as judge reveals she will be sentenced in two weeks

Erin Patterson’s pre sentence hearing has revealed details of her life behind bars at the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre in Ravenhall, near Melbourne – and the bizarre hobby that keeps her busy as she spends “22-24 hours” a day locked inside her cell.

Advertisement

The triple murderer who finally faced the loved ones of her victims Don and Gail Patterson and Heather Wilkinson, as well as the solo survivor of the deadly mushroom lunch, Ian Wilkinson, 71, in Melbourne’s Supreme Court on Monday, has often been observed crocheting and has wool and crochet equipment inside her cell.

“She has a TV, room for her personal items, she has a lot of wool and crochet equipment, a computer and she has her own pillows and a number of crochet blankets that she did herself,” Corrections Victoria Assistant Commissioner Jennifer Hosking said during submissions as she described Patterson’s living conditions.

Trapped in a prison cell with the only other woman for company accused of terrorism, the court heard that Patterson is being held in isolation for her own safety and not because she poses a risk to others.

In front of a packed court, Patterson’s defence barrister Colin Mandy SC told the court that he would not be arguing for anything other than life imprisonment due to the severity of her crimes but argued that the issue between the defence and the prosecution was whether Justice Beale should set a non-parole period.

Advertisement

While prosecutor Jane Warren argued back: “It is a case so cold, so horrific our submission is the offender is not deserving of mercy.”

Erin Patterson’s life behind bars: The triple murderer loves to crochet and her cell is decorated with blankets she made herself. (Image: Getty)

Erin sat in court largely motionless, staring straight ahead except for the continual blinks and flexing of her jaw.

Mandy proposed that the court should fix a non-parole period of 30 years, pointing out that Patterson would be 80 by the time it came up. He argument is that Patterson could likely remain in protective custody for the foreseeable future because of her notoriety and the belief that she “will always be at risk of other prisoners”, calling her living conditions “appalling”.

Advertisement

Patterson has currently been kept in separation wing, the Gordon unit of Dame Phyllis Frost Centre for 400 days, which exceeds the recommended 15 days of separation as set out by the United Nations’ Nelson Mandela Rules. The rule states that prolonged solitary confinement is a form of torture.



Patterson was initially in the Murray unit of the prison where prisoners have more freedom to move around with access to a lounge room but had been moved to the Gordon until because of fears over her safety because of the high profile nature of her case. Ms Hosking said it is continually under review whether Patterson will stay in Gordon or move back to the Murray unit, but could not guarantee that she will ever leave.

She told the court that the prison has a policy of placing individuals in the “least restrictive conditions” while prioritising their safety and the safety of others.

Erin Patterson’s lawyer Mr Colin Mandy has revealed the shocking conditions of her life in a separation wing. (Image: Getty)

Furthermore the court heard that Patterson spends between 22-24 hours alone in her cell every day and can only access the small courtyard off her cell when she is granted permission from a prison guard. Access is dependent on whether a prisoner is using the larger courtyard, as Patterson cannot come into contact with them.

Advertisement

Ms Patterson currently only has access to one other person, a prisoner who she could communicate with through a mesh fence whilst in her one metre by one and a half metre yard. But Mr Mandy posed the question to Ms Hoskings, “Can I suggest to you that she has never spoken one word to that person?”

Mr Mandy revealed the prisoner who Erin is able to communicate with has been in the Gordon unit for a number of years and is incarcerated due to terrorism offences. They have attacked other prisoners whilst in custody.

Sole survivor Ian Wilkinson was present for the whole of the pre sentence hearing in Melbourne. (Image: Getty)

Ms Hosking says Patterson could request access to other prisoners, which would require a formal approval process. She also has access to an in cell intercom in which she could contact other prisoners, but to do so she would have to know the name of the other prisoner and also undergo a request review process.

Advertisement

Patterson has access to the library and leisure services but in her 14 months in prison she has rarely been able to access them due to staff shortages and the fact that two prison guards must drive her in a van and accompany her into the library. Once in the library, she has twenty minutes in there.

She has also repeatedly asked for access to the treadmill in the lounge area, but it has rarely happened because it is occupied by other prisoners or there is no one to take her.

Mr Mandy has described the conditions in the cell as “appalling” and “deprived” with Patterson often only leaving her cell for one or two hours a day, despite the maximum time allowed being up to four hours.

While Justice Christopher Beale retires to consider all the elements of the case, he has revealed that he will hand down the sentence on September 9.

He commented that we often talk of the ripple effect of a crime, but when it comes to the four generations of the Patterson and Wilkinson’s families who have been effected by the cruel, calculated killings, it is “more like a tsunami than a ripple”.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.