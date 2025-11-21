These one-of-a-kind collectable pieces are selling out fast

Black Friday is here, so if you’ve had your eye on a gift (either for yourself for for someone special), now is the time to jump in and snap up a bargain!

Advertisement

The Bradford Exchange has discounted some of their most popular collectables, but you’ll need to get in quickly because they’re selling out fast!

01 Royal Brooch-Inspired Porcelain Music Box $99 (usually $119.98) The late Queen Elizabeth was rarely seen without one of her beloved brooches, and she designed The Centenary Rose brooch herself as a gift to celebrate the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday. This precious piece is the inspiration for The Centenary Rose music box. It’s made from porcelain with 22 faux jewels and 22k gold-plated accents, and when opened it plays the melody of God Save The Queen. SHOP NOW

02 Mystic Skyward Guardian Dragon Levitating Sculpture $99 (usually $149.97) Featuring two handcrafted dragons and a jewelled base, this sculpture creates a 3D scene combining fantasy and technology. One dragon seemingly defies gravity as it levitates and spins in the air, using advanced electromagents and powered by an AC adapter for continuous levitation display. At 28cm high, it’s sure to delight all fantasy enthusiasts. SHOP NOW

03 ‘One-Of-A-Kind Cody’ So Truly Real Baby Boy Doll $99 (usually $249.96) Created by master doll artist Ping Lau this lifelike baby doll features features a baby powder scent, poseable weighted cloth body and hand-rooted hair. Every handpainted detail is painstakingly created, right down to the creases on his wrists, fingers and toes. He also comes with a magnetic dummy, to keep him happy and content. SHOP NOW

Advertisement

04 ‘Queen Elizabeth II Coronation’ Musical Glitter Globe $99 (usually $129.98) With a gentle shake glitter swirls around this hand-painted sculpture of Queen Elizabeth on Coronation Day, which plays the tune of God Save the Queen. Every intricate detail captures the historic 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, while the base features the crest of her Royal Cypher as well as images from her reign. SHOP NOW

05 Lest We Forget Illuminated Lantern Clock $119 (usually $149.97) Tributing our ANZAC heros, this illuminated bronze-toned timepiece honours embodies the enduring spirit of remembrance. The side panels feature poppy accents and the image of a soldier, along with an excerpt from John McCrae’s poem In Flanders Fields. As night falls, LED lights softly illuminate the lantern, creating a serene and solemn ambience. SHOP NOW

06 Victoria Bitter Bar and Grill Wall Clock $199 (usually $249.96) A unique tribute to an Australian classic, this fully-sculpted clock features an accurate-scaled sports bar and grill complete with music and motion. Every hour the building’s windows and billboard light up as patrons appear on the balconies. The clock also features a logo pendulum with hanging stubbie weights, and precision quartz-movement clock. SHOP NOW

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.