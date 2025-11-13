Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Black Friday is known for its abundance of sales, but many bargain hunters are missing an opportunity to purchase all their Christmas presents to save hundreds.

Advertisement

While this may mean you have to store those presents for a month, the savings are worth it!

But which store would have something for every family member and friend? Australian outlet Myer does fabulous Black Friday sales for almost everything including beauty, clothing, electronics, and homewares.

Black Friday will officially kick off on November 28, 2025, but if Myer‘s sales in previous years are anything to go by, we can expect deals to start dropping early.

Here’s a look at last year’s deals so shoppers know what to expect this time around!

Advertisement

Myer’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

Before the sales officially start, we”re curating a wish list of items to snatch up this year. Continue scrolling to discover what we will be shopping for at Myer during the Black Friday 2025 sale.

What we’d buy from Myer’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale

01 Dyson Supersonic Nural TM Intelligent Hair Dryer $450 (usually $749) at Myer If you’re anything like us, Dyson’s state-of-the-art hair appliances have likely been on your wishlist since forever. Well, it’s finally time to invest in one, because the Dyson hair dryer is discounted by a whopping $299! Colour: Ceramic Patina/Topaz Key features: 5 styling attachments

Automatically adjusts heat

Strengths scalp barrier

Improved moisture retention SHOP NOW

02 Hottie Bobbie Dinner Set 12 Piece $84.98 (usually $169.95) at Myer The creators at Hottie love to utilise raw textures and earthy tones that tie a dinner table together. This set in white is a clear winner for us. The 12 piece set includes four dinner plates, four side plates and four bowls, perfect for a feast! While it is composed of stoneware, the set is both dishwasher and microwave safe. Colour: White Key features: Set Includes: 4 x dinner plates, 4 x side plates, 4 x bowls

Dishwasher and microwave safe

High quality stoneware composition SHOP NOW

03 Emporio Armani Analogue Watch AR11721 $279.20 (usually $349) at Myer Every woman needs a watch, even if it is just an accessory. Emporio Armani is renowned as one of the best watch brands on the market! This style features classic details like a gold-tone chain bracelet, rounded edges and a gold-tone stainless steel watch face. Colour: Gold Key features: Stainless Steel

White mother-of-pearl dial

Oval silhouette SHOP NOW

Advertisement

04 Dyson Gen5detect Absolute $899 (usually $1549.00) at Myer If you don’t have a Dyson in your home, you haven’t lived! The ability to pick up the vacuum and quickly clean up the house is a game changer. However, there is something a little special about the Dyson Gen5 and it’s the ability to reveal microscopic dust. Its also a perfect vacuum for those with long hair or pet hair, as it features de-tangle tools. Colour: Purple Key features: A piezo sensor continuously measures dust particles

De-tangling technology while Hair screw tool picks up hair

Up to 70 minutes of fade-free power SHOP NOW

05 Double Layer Lunch Bag $34.98 (usually $49.95) at Myer The most underrated accessory for full-time workers is a good lunch box! It may initially feel a bit ‘primary school’ to own a lunch box, but it can be a great motivational tool to finally make those lunches and stop spending money on overpriced meals. It is also a great bag to take on your next adventure! This lunch bag from Vue includes all double-layer compartments, high-quality and durable design that is easy for travelling. Sizes: Length: 24cm, Width: 17cm, Height: 25cm Colour: Floral Print Key features: Long strap and Top handle

Nylon zip with leather look SHOP NOW

06 The Cooks Collective Classic Non-Stick Triple Pack Frypan $94.98 (usually $189.95) at Myer All the foodies, or soon-to-be foodies should keep an eye on The Cooks Collective range which all includes premium cast aluminium construction for an even heat distribution. Why have one when you can have three? The pans are also non-stick, which makes for an easy clean up. Sizes: 20cm, 24cm, 28cm Colours: Black Key features: Non-stick

Dashwasher safe

Even heat distribution SHOP NOW

07 Vue Combed Cotton Ribbed Towel Range from $8 – $27.50 (usually $16 – $55) at Myer Having a colour theme for the bathroom can truly tie a room together. Luckily the towel range from Vue features a staggering 14 different colours. The range features 100% combed cotton, designed to absorb water faster without having to compromise its soft feel. Sizes: Face Washer, Hand Towel, Bath Towel, Bath Sheet, and Bath Mat Colours: Sea Pine, Charcoal, Silver, White, Pink Clay, Grey, Aqua, Straw, Sage, Purple Heather, Apple Green, Stone, Washed Black Material: 100% combed cotton Key features: Comes in five sizes

Combining quick- drying technology and ultimate softness

Crafted from 100% cotton

Available in 14 colours SHOP NOW

Advertisement

08 Ravella Siesta Overnight Bag $112.46 (usually $149.95) at Myer Finding that perfect weekender bag can be a tough feat, but this duffle from Ravella ticks all the boxes. It’s made from a durable PU material, features both handles and an adjustable long shoulder strap, as well as a spacious main compartment. Size: 52cm x 23cm x 31cm Key features: Zip closure

Adjustable removable shoulder strap

30L capacity SHOP NOW

09 Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra Headphones 2nd Gen $594.96 (usually $699.95) at Myer Having a pair of trusty noise-cancelling headphones is essential for any music lover, an you want some that are durable and high-quality. You really can’t go wrong with this pair from Bose, which are designed with both comfort and longevity in mind. Key features: Up to 30 hours of battery life

World-class noise cancellation

Luxurious comfort

Bluetooth

Immersive sound

12 months warranty SHOP NOW

When does Myer’s Black Friday sale start and end?

Black Friday takes place on Friday, November 28 this year, and it bleeds into Cyber Monday, which is held on Monday, December 1.

However, the retailer will likely kick off sales a few days before Black Friday – so make sure you’ve got your wish list ready!

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.