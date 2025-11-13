Black Friday is known for its abundance of sales, but many bargain hunters are missing an opportunity to purchase all their Christmas presents to save hundreds.
While this may mean you have to store those presents for a month, the savings are worth it!
But which store would have something for every family member and friend? Australian outlet Myer does fabulous Black Friday sales for almost everything including beauty, clothing, electronics, and homewares.
Black Friday will officially kick off on November 28, 2025, but if Myer‘s sales in previous years are anything to go by, we can expect deals to start dropping early.
Here’s a look at last year’s deals so shoppers know what to expect this time around!
Myer’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales
- 50% off quilt covers, sheet sets, quilts and more
- 50% off selected homewares and appliances
- Up to 50% off selected tableware
- Up to 50% off selected beauty products
- 40% off luggage and travel accessories
- 40% off selected men’s casual clothing
- 40% off selected women’s handbags and wallets
- Up to 40% off selected women’s clothing
- 33% off Dyson Supersonic Nural TM Intelligent Hair Dryer
- 30% off women’s shoes by Skechers, Converse, Lacoste and more
- 20% off Estee Lauder, Clinique, Clarins and more
- 20% off selected GHD hair styling tools, plus free gift
Before the sales officially start, we”re curating a wish list of items to snatch up this year. Continue scrolling to discover what we will be shopping for at Myer during the Black Friday 2025 sale.
What we’d buy from Myer’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale
01
Dyson Supersonic Nural TM Intelligent Hair Dryer
$450 (usually $749) at Myer
If you’re anything like us, Dyson’s state-of-the-art hair appliances have likely been on your wishlist since forever.
Well, it’s finally time to invest in one, because the Dyson hair dryer is discounted by a whopping $299!
Colour: Ceramic Patina/Topaz
Key features:
- 5 styling attachments
- Automatically adjusts heat
- Strengths scalp barrier
- Improved moisture retention
02
Hottie Bobbie Dinner Set 12 Piece
$84.98 (usually $169.95) at Myer
The creators at Hottie love to utilise raw textures and earthy tones that tie a dinner table together. This set in white is a clear winner for us.
The 12 piece set includes four dinner plates, four side plates and four bowls, perfect for a feast! While it is composed of stoneware, the set is both dishwasher and microwave safe.
Colour: White
Key features:
- Set Includes: 4 x dinner plates, 4 x side plates, 4 x bowls
- Dishwasher and microwave safe
- High quality stoneware composition
03
Emporio Armani Analogue Watch AR11721
$279.20 (usually $349) at Myer
Every woman needs a watch, even if it is just an accessory. Emporio Armani is renowned as one of the best watch brands on the market!
This style features classic details like a gold-tone chain bracelet, rounded edges and a gold-tone stainless steel watch face.
Colour: Gold
Key features:
- Stainless Steel
- White mother-of-pearl dial
- Oval silhouette
04
Dyson Gen5detect Absolute
$899 (usually $1549.00) at Myer
If you don’t have a Dyson in your home, you haven’t lived! The ability to pick up the vacuum and quickly clean up the house is a game changer.
However, there is something a little special about the Dyson Gen5 and it’s the ability to reveal microscopic dust. Its also a perfect vacuum for those with long hair or pet hair, as it features de-tangle tools.
Colour: Purple
Key features:
- A piezo sensor continuously measures dust particles
- De-tangling technology while Hair screw tool picks up hair
- Up to 70 minutes of fade-free power
05
Double Layer Lunch Bag
$34.98 (usually $49.95) at Myer
The most underrated accessory for full-time workers is a good lunch box! It may initially feel a bit ‘primary school’ to own a lunch box, but it can be a great motivational tool to finally make those lunches and stop spending money on overpriced meals. It is also a great bag to take on your next adventure!
This lunch bag from Vue includes all double-layer compartments, high-quality and durable design that is easy for travelling.
Sizes: Length: 24cm, Width: 17cm, Height: 25cm
Colour: Floral Print
Key features:
- Long strap and Top handle
- Nylon zip with leather look
06
The Cooks Collective Classic Non-Stick Triple Pack Frypan
$94.98 (usually $189.95) at Myer
All the foodies, or soon-to-be foodies should keep an eye on The Cooks Collective range which all includes premium cast aluminium construction for an even heat distribution. Why have one when you can have three?
The pans are also non-stick, which makes for an easy clean up.
Sizes: 20cm, 24cm, 28cm
Colours: Black
Key features:
- Non-stick
- Dashwasher safe
- Even heat distribution
07
Vue Combed Cotton Ribbed Towel Range
from $8 – $27.50 (usually $16 – $55) at Myer
Having a colour theme for the bathroom can truly tie a room together. Luckily the towel range from Vue features a staggering 14 different colours.
The range features 100% combed cotton, designed to absorb water faster without having to compromise its soft feel.
Sizes: Face Washer, Hand Towel, Bath Towel, Bath Sheet, and Bath Mat
Colours: Sea Pine, Charcoal, Silver, White, Pink Clay, Grey, Aqua, Straw, Sage, Purple Heather, Apple Green, Stone, Washed Black
Material: 100% combed cotton
Key features:
- Comes in five sizes
- Combining quick- drying technology and ultimate softness
- Crafted from 100% cotton
- Available in 14 colours
08
Ravella Siesta Overnight Bag
$112.46 (usually $149.95) at Myer
Finding that perfect weekender bag can be a tough feat, but this duffle from Ravella ticks all the boxes.
It’s made from a durable PU material, features both handles and an adjustable long shoulder strap, as well as a spacious main compartment.
Size: 52cm x 23cm x 31cm
Key features:
- Zip closure
- Adjustable removable shoulder strap
- 30L capacity
09
Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra Headphones 2nd Gen
$594.96 (usually $699.95) at Myer
Having a pair of trusty noise-cancelling headphones is essential for any music lover, an you want some that are durable and high-quality.
You really can’t go wrong with this pair from Bose, which are designed with both comfort and longevity in mind.
Key features:
- Up to 30 hours of battery life
- World-class noise cancellation
- Luxurious comfort
- Bluetooth
- Immersive sound
- 12 months warranty
When does Myer’s Black Friday sale start and end?
Black Friday takes place on Friday, November 28 this year, and it bleeds into Cyber Monday, which is held on Monday, December 1.
However, the retailer will likely kick off sales a few days before Black Friday – so make sure you’ve got your wish list ready!