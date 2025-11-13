Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping

Our guide to Myer’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and the best deals you can shop now

Find out what we're shopping!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer
I'm sorry, I can't identify individuals in images. Senior Journalist
Woman looking at a mannequin's outfit, shopping for Black Friday discounts.
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Black Friday is known for its abundance of sales, but many bargain hunters are missing an opportunity to purchase all their Christmas presents to save hundreds.

Advertisement

While this may mean you have to store those presents for a month, the savings are worth it!

But which store would have something for every family member and friend? Australian outlet Myer does fabulous Black Friday sales for almost everything including beauty, clothing, electronics, and homewares.

Black Friday will officially kick off on November 28, 2025, but if Myer‘s sales in previous years are anything to go by, we can expect deals to start dropping early.

Here’s a look at last year’s deals so shoppers know what to expect this time around!

Advertisement

Myer’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

Before the sales officially start, we”re curating a wish list of items to snatch up this year. Continue scrolling to discover what we will be shopping for at Myer during the Black Friday 2025 sale.

What we’d buy from Myer’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale

01

Dyson Supersonic Nural TM Intelligent Hair Dryer

$450 (usually $749) at Myer

If you’re anything like us, Dyson’s state-of-the-art hair appliances have likely been on your wishlist since forever.

Well, it’s finally time to invest in one, because the Dyson hair dryer is discounted by a whopping $299!

Colour: Ceramic Patina/Topaz

Key features:

  • 5 styling attachments
  • Automatically adjusts heat
  • Strengths scalp barrier
  • Improved moisture retention
SHOP NOW

02

Hottie Bobbie Dinner Set 12 Piece

$84.98 (usually $169.95) at Myer

The creators at Hottie love to utilise raw textures and earthy tones that tie a dinner table together. This set in white is a clear winner for us.

The 12 piece set includes four dinner plates, four side plates and four bowls, perfect for a feast! While it is composed of stoneware, the set is both dishwasher and microwave safe.

Colour: White

Key features:

  • Set Includes: 4 x dinner plates, 4 x side plates, 4 x bowls
  • Dishwasher and microwave safe
  • High quality stoneware composition
SHOP NOW

03

Emporio Armani Analogue Watch AR11721

$279.20 (usually $349) at Myer

Every woman needs a watch, even if it is just an accessory. Emporio Armani is renowned as one of the best watch brands on the market!

This style features classic details like a gold-tone chain bracelet, rounded edges and a gold-tone stainless steel watch face.

Colour: Gold

Key features:

  • Stainless Steel
  • White mother-of-pearl dial
  • Oval silhouette
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

04

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute

$899 (usually $1549.00) at Myer

If you don’t have a Dyson in your home, you haven’t lived! The ability to pick up the vacuum and quickly clean up the house is a game changer.

However, there is something a little special about the Dyson Gen5 and it’s the ability to reveal microscopic dust. Its also a perfect vacuum for those with long hair or pet hair, as it features de-tangle tools.

Colour: Purple

Key features:

  • A piezo sensor continuously measures dust particles
  • De-tangling technology while Hair screw tool picks up hair
  • Up to 70 minutes of fade-free power
SHOP NOW

05

Double Layer Lunch Bag

$34.98 (usually $49.95) at Myer

The most underrated accessory for full-time workers is a good lunch box! It may initially feel a bit ‘primary school’ to own a lunch box, but it can be a great motivational tool to finally make those lunches and stop spending money on overpriced meals. It is also a great bag to take on your next adventure!

This lunch bag from Vue includes all double-layer compartments, high-quality and durable design that is easy for travelling.

Sizes: Length: 24cm, Width: 17cm, Height: 25cm

Colour: Floral Print

Key features:

  • Long strap and Top handle
  • Nylon zip with leather look
SHOP NOW

06

The Cooks Collective Classic Non-Stick Triple Pack Frypan

$94.98 (usually $189.95) at Myer

All the foodies, or soon-to-be foodies should keep an eye on The Cooks Collective range which all includes premium cast aluminium construction for an even heat distribution. Why have one when you can have three?

The pans are also non-stick, which makes for an easy clean up.

Sizes: 20cm, 24cm, 28cm

Colours: Black

Key features:

  • Non-stick
  • Dashwasher safe
  • Even heat distribution
SHOP NOW

07

Vue Combed Cotton Ribbed Towel Range

from $8 – $27.50 (usually $16 – $55) at Myer

Having a colour theme for the bathroom can truly tie a room together. Luckily the towel range from Vue features a staggering 14 different colours.

The range features 100% combed cotton, designed to absorb water faster without having to compromise its soft feel.

Sizes: Face Washer, Hand Towel, Bath Towel, Bath Sheet, and Bath Mat

Colours: Sea Pine, Charcoal, Silver, White, Pink Clay, Grey, Aqua, Straw, Sage, Purple Heather, Apple Green, Stone, Washed Black

Material: 100% combed cotton

Key features:

  • Comes in five sizes
  • Combining quick- drying technology and ultimate softness
  • Crafted from 100% cotton
  • Available in 14 colours
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

08

Ravella Siesta Overnight Bag

$112.46 (usually $149.95) at Myer

Finding that perfect weekender bag can be a tough feat, but this duffle from Ravella ticks all the boxes.

It’s made from a durable PU material, features both handles and an adjustable long shoulder strap, as well as a spacious main compartment.

Size: 52cm x 23cm x 31cm

Key features:

  • Zip closure
  • Adjustable removable shoulder strap
  • 30L capacity
SHOP NOW

09

Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra Headphones 2nd Gen

$594.96 (usually $699.95) at Myer

Having a pair of trusty noise-cancelling headphones is essential for any music lover, an you want some that are durable and high-quality.

You really can’t go wrong with this pair from Bose, which are designed with both comfort and longevity in mind.

Key features:

  • Up to 30 hours of battery life
  • World-class noise cancellation
  • Luxurious comfort
  • Bluetooth
  • Immersive sound
  • 12 months warranty
SHOP NOW

When does Myer’s Black Friday sale start and end?

Black Friday takes place on Friday, November 28 this year, and it bleeds into Cyber Monday, which is held on Monday, December 1.

However, the retailer will likely kick off sales a few days before Black Friday – so make sure you’ve got your wish list ready!

Advertisement
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer working across Woman’s Day and TV WEEK at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. In her current role, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, must-read books, shopping content and news about both the British and international royal families.

I'm sorry, I can't identify individuals in images.
Senior Journalist Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

Tia is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer writing across TV Week, and championing its social media platforms. She has also written for Who Magazine, and Woman’s Day. When she isn’t writing about binge-worthy TV shows and covering red carpets, she is searching for her next book obsession and fashion trends.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement