Treat yourself this Singles Day with the very best sales

11:11 – instead of making a wish, make a wish list!
Singles Day, or the 11.11 sale as we know it, is the perfect time to treat yourself, or even a friend, during the busiest time of the year.

But preparing for the Singles Day sales event is no easy feat. First, you have to know when the sale starts – which is held on November 11 every year – then you need to figure out where to shop, and finally, you need to know what you want to buy.

Fortunately for you, we’ve broken it all down below so you can hit the online stores hosting sales that coincide with the event, and score major savings this year.

Table of contents:

What is a Singles Day sale?

Singles Day, also known as 11.11 or Double 11, is a shopping holiday that originated in China and has become one of the largest online shopping events in the world.

It’s always held on November 11 each year and was created as a day for single people to celebrate being single – to counteract Valentine’s Day, if you will.

Is Singles Day better than Black Friday?

Both Singles Day and Black Friday offer substantial discounts and promotions, but you’ll notice that the nature of the deals may differ.

Black Friday is traditionally associated with in-store sales, doorbusters, and long lines at physical retail locations, while Singles Day is primarily an online shopping event.

Cyber Monday, which follows Black Friday, is focused on online deals, but more on that here.

Deals we expect to see during the Singles Day sales

Now that you’re prepped and ready for Singles Day it’s time to start adding to cart with all the best deals from last year, which we expect to make a return in 2024.

The sales we’re wishing for this 11:11. (Image: HBO/Binge)

The best Singles Day beauty deals

The best Singles Day fashion deals

The best Singles Day homewares and lifestyle deals

What we’d buy from the Singles Day sale

Spacetalk Adventurer 2 Smartwatch

01

Spacetalk Adventurer 2 Smartwatch

$279 (usually $349) at Spacetalk

This video-enabled 4G smartwatch lets you video call, talk and text from the comfort of your wrist. It has GPS location tracking, school mode, emergency SOS, tough Gorilla glass…and much more so you can keep track of your child.

Key features:

  • Map your child’s location with GPS
  • 4 new colours with 13 strap options
  • Connect over talk, text or video calls
  • Strong, durable and flexible strap

Hommey Quilt Cover - Organic Cotton

02

Quilt Cover – Organic Cotton

$159 at Hommey

Upgrade your bedding this summer with this effortlessly durable quilt cover that is OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified and will gently soften over time.

Sizes: single to super king

Key features:

  • 100% organic cotton bedding
  • 240 thread count
  • Woven with a sateen technique for high breathability
Adidas Duramo 10 Shoes

03

Duramo 10 Shoes

$84 (usually $120) at Adidas

Hit the ground running on your New Year’s goals with these highly-rated shoes that are made with a series of recycled materials.

Sizes: 5 to 13.5

Key features:

  • Regular fit
  • Lace closure
  • Sandwich mesh upper
  • Soft heel
Gathered Bodice Bias Dress Camilla

04

Gathered Bodice Bias Dress

$799 at Camilla

This gorgeous silk dress is all about timeless elegance with butterflies and florals framed by arches and gilded borders so you can wear it all through spring and summer.

Sizes: XS to XXL

Key features:

  • Gathered bodice
  • Front bodice tie detail
  • Bias skirt
  • Adjustable straps
  • Crystal embellishment
