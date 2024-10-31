Singles Day, or the 11.11 sale as we know it, is the perfect time to treat yourself, or even a friend, during the busiest time of the year.

But preparing for the Singles Day sales event is no easy feat. First, you have to know when the sale starts – which is held on November 11 every year – then you need to figure out where to shop, and finally, you need to know what you want to buy.

Fortunately for you, we’ve broken it all down below so you can hit the online stores hosting sales that coincide with the event, and score major savings this year.

What is a Singles Day sale?

Singles Day, also known as 11.11 or Double 11, is a shopping holiday that originated in China and has become one of the largest online shopping events in the world.

It’s always held on November 11 each year and was created as a day for single people to celebrate being single – to counteract Valentine’s Day, if you will.

Is Singles Day better than Black Friday?

Both Singles Day and Black Friday offer substantial discounts and promotions, but you’ll notice that the nature of the deals may differ.

Black Friday is traditionally associated with in-store sales, doorbusters, and long lines at physical retail locations, while Singles Day is primarily an online shopping event.

Cyber Monday, which follows Black Friday, is focused on online deals, but more on that here.

Deals we expect to see during the Singles Day sales

Now that you’re prepped and ready for Singles Day it’s time to start adding to cart with all the best deals from last year, which we expect to make a return in 2024.

The sales we’re wishing for this 11:11. (Image: HBO/Binge)

The best Singles Day beauty deals

iHerb: 22 per cent off sitewide

22 per cent off sitewide Priceline: Score major savings on beauty and wellness

Score major savings on beauty and wellness Anastasia Beverly Hills: 15 per cent off on trending products

15 per cent off on trending products tbh Skincare: Bundle and save up to 11 per cent off

Bundle and save up to 11 per cent off Sephora: Save up to 50 per cent on select beauty buys

Save up to 50 per cent on select beauty buys Adore Beauty: 11 per cent off sitewide

The best Singles Day fashion deals

ASOS: Up to 70 per cent off with code SELFLOVE

Up to 70 per cent off with code SELFLOVE Camilla: 22 per cent off with code LOVEIT

22 per cent off with code LOVEIT The Iconic: Up to 40 per cent off

Up to 40 per cent off The Outnet: 25 per cent off selected brands

25 per cent off selected brands Bras N Things: Save on a wide range of lingerie and sleepwear

Save on a wide range of lingerie and sleepwear NET-A-PORTER: 25 per cent off with code SINGLES25

25 per cent off with code SINGLES25 Adidas: Up to 40 per cent off

Up to 40 per cent off Stylerunner: Extra 22 per cent off all sale

Extra 22 per cent off all sale Running Bare: 30 per cent off select styles

The best Singles Day homewares and lifestyle deals

Hommey: Up to 50 per cent off

Up to 50 per cent off Spacetalk: Save on smartwatches

Save on smartwatches Aura Home: Save on bed, bath and linen

Save on bed, bath and linen Emma Sleep: 10 per cent off on award-winning sleep products

10 per cent off on award-winning sleep products The Good Guys: Save on tech, audio, fridges, BBQs and more

Save on tech, audio, fridges, BBQs and more Samsonite: Up to 40 per cent off luggage, backpacks and bags

Up to 40 per cent off luggage, backpacks and bags American Tourister: Up to 40 per cent off luggage

What we’d buy from the Singles Day sale

01 Spacetalk Adventurer 2 Smartwatch $279 (usually $349) at Spacetalk This video-enabled 4G smartwatch lets you video call, talk and text from the comfort of your wrist. It has GPS location tracking, school mode, emergency SOS, tough Gorilla glass…and much more so you can keep track of your child. Key features: Map your child’s location with GPS

4 new colours with 13 strap options

Connect over talk, text or video calls

Strong, durable and flexible strap Also available at: $279 (usually $349) from Amazon

$279 (usually $349) from The Good Guys SHOP NOW

02 Quilt Cover – Organic Cotton $159 at Hommey Upgrade your bedding this summer with this effortlessly durable quilt cover that is OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified and will gently soften over time. Sizes: single to super king Key features: 100% organic cotton bedding

240 thread count

Woven with a sateen technique for high breathability SHOP NOW

03 Duramo 10 Shoes $84 (usually $120) at Adidas Hit the ground running on your New Year’s goals with these highly-rated shoes that are made with a series of recycled materials. Sizes: 5 to 13.5 Key features: Regular fit

Lace closure

Sandwich mesh upper

Soft heel SHOP NOW

04 Gathered Bodice Bias Dress $799 at Camilla This gorgeous silk dress is all about timeless elegance with butterflies and florals framed by arches and gilded borders so you can wear it all through spring and summer. Sizes: XS to XXL Key features: Gathered bodice

Front bodice tie detail

Bias skirt

Adjustable straps

Crystal embellishment SHOP NOW

