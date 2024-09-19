Luxurious lingerie to make you look and feel incredible

This season, corsets and delicate lace pieces are not just confined to the bedroom; they’re making bold statements on the streets and runways alike.

From romantic silhouettes to edgy designs, lingerie is being reimagined as a chic fashion staple, allowing wearers to express their individuality and confidence.

Simone Perele’s latest trends in sensual lingerie effortlessly elevate any outfit, inviting you to embrace your femininity and celebrate the art of layering with luxurious pieces that truly bring your basics to life.

THE BEST LINGERIE TO MAKE YOU FEEL INCREDIBLE

SCENARIO Scenario Bodysuit – Black $259 at Simone Perele CHIC UNDER COVER Turn your underwear into outerwear by styling your favourite lace bodysuits blazers and back with your favourite pair of jeans, pants or skirt for a chic and sexy ensemble. This stunning corset-style bodysuit blends a mix of delicate lace embroidery and tulle to create a flattering piece that is designed to shape and accentuate curves. Sizes: 10-16 Colours: Black Key features: Adjustable and multiway straps: classic or crossover

100% cotton gusset

INTRIGUE Intrigue Half Cup Bra – Disco Pink $199.95 at Simone Perele Intrigue Shorty Brief – Disco Pink $99.95 at Simone Perele COLOUR POP A dynamic pop of colour from a lacy bra is the ultra feminine way to boost for your favourite spring styles. Whether with the intention for lingerie to slightly go on show under sheer fabrics, or just to make you feel feminine from within, this bold set is fun and festive and the colour is perfection. Sizes: Bra 10-16 (B-F); Briefs 10-16 Colours: Disco Pink, Black Materials: Bra: 68% polyester, 30% polyamide, 2% elastane; Briefs: 60% polyamide, 29% polyester; 7% cotton; 4% elastane Key features: Scallop lace trims

100% cotton gusset

FESTIVE Festive Soft Cup Triangle Bra $149.95 at Simone Perele Festive Progressive Bikini Brief $89.95 at Simone Perele STYLE AND COMFORT You needn't compromise on comfort to get the luxurious look and feel from lace with this supple stretch lace set. The soft cup bra with is wireless design and deep v-shape suits light spring styles and the briefs are comfy and discreet under garments. Sizes: Bra 10-16; Briefs 10-18 Colours: Euphoria Purple; Ballet Pink Materials: 72% polyamide; 23% polyester, 5% elastane Key features: Natural Shape

Adjustable and multiway straps: classic or crossover

INTRIGUE Intrigue Half Cup Bra – $199.95 at Simone Perele Intrigue Bikini Brief – $89.95 at Simone Perele BLACK MAGIC Black lace is classic and sophisticated, exuding a sense of luxury that can elevate any outfit. Black lace lingerie can be layered under shirts tops or blazers, adding a hint of allure without being too revealing. CELESTE Celeste Half Cup Bra $159.95 at Simone Perele Celeste Bikini Brief $89.95 at Simone Perele A TOUCH OF GLAM Play around with lingerie sets in shades you may not necessarily wear as outer wear. We love this stunning purple and burgundy sheer lace combination. It's the ultimate combination of sheer and sexy while also delivering on comfort and practicality. Sizes: List sizes its made in. Don't worry about current stock/availability. Colours: Bra 10-16 (B-E) Briefs 8-16 Materials: Bra 78% polyester, 19% polyamide, 3% elastane; Briefs 40% polyamide, 25% polyester, 18% cotton, 9% elastane Key features: Mini bustier effect

Round shape and lifted bust

