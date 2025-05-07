The makeup celebrities swear by for glowy skin at any age

As we age, our skin changes and so should our makeup routine. For mature skin, the right products can enhance natural beauty, providing a fresh and radiant look.
Celebrities like Helen Mirren, Jennifer Aniston and JLo have aged in the spotlight. And they’ve showcased how to do it gracefully – with the help of perfect makeup choices!
Here’s a roundup of celebrity-approved makeup that caters to mature skin.
L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation
from $47.50 at Amazon AU
Helen Mirren, 79, a timeless beauty icon, swears by lightweight, hydrating foundations that offer a natural glow. As skin matures, it tends to lose moisture, so opting for a foundation with a dewy finish can help achieve a youthful radiance.
Products like L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation, which Mirren endorses, are formulated to provide coverage while nourishing the skin with ingredients like vitamin B3 and hydrating serums.
Isla Fisher, 48, is known for her vibrant red hair and luminous complexion. A style icon for years, the Aussie star gracefully embraces her 40s. And her makeup routine helps to enhance her natural beauty.
That’s not to say she always plays it safe. Isla knows her way around a glam bold lip and isn’t afraid to use it. Her celebrity makeup artist said: “Isla has gorgeous red hair so bright colors look amazing,” says Mai Quynh.
To make the lip color really pop, she applied a light layer of concealer over Isla’s lips. “This gives the effect of erasing the lip line, so you can better draw a more defined lip shape and sculpt the perfect pout.”
Her lipstick pick: Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick: Ecstacy, a deep fuchsia, and Eccentrico, a bubblegum pink hue. “The formulas are so creamy that they blended together nicely,” Mai said.
YSL’s Touche Éclat pen
from $77 at Adore Beauty
Jennifer Lopez, 55, is famous for her radiant glow – a look she achieves with the careful use of highlighters and bronzers. For mature skin, creamy formulas are preferable, as they blend seamlessly and don’t settle into fine lines.
JLo’s go-to products include cream bronzers and subtle highlighters that add warmth and dimension to the face. One of her favourites is YSL’s Touche Éclat pen. She takes it down the bridge of her nose, under her eyes and on other areas she wants to illuminate.
Nigella Lawson, 64, is celebrated not only for her culinary prowess but also her timeless beauty. As she navigates her 60s, Nigella leans towards more natural makeup looks. In an interview, the star chef championed the IT Cosmetics brand.
When it comes to her base of choice, Nigella shared that the IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ SPF50+ cream “makes you look like you simply have the most wonderful skin”.
She insisted that you only need “the teeniest tiniest amount” in order to fake the complexion of “one of those lucky people who doesn’t need to wear makeup”. We’ll have what she’s having!
