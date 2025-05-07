The makeup celebrities swear by for glowy skin at any age

Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

As we age, our skin changes and so should our makeup routine. For mature skin, the right products can enhance natural beauty, providing a fresh and radiant look.

Celebrities like Helen Mirren, Jennifer Aniston and JLo have aged in the spotlight. And they’ve showcased how to do it gracefully – with the help of perfect makeup choices!

Here’s a roundup of celebrity-approved makeup that caters to mature skin.

BEST MAKEUP MATURE SKIN

02 Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick from $69 at Adore Beauty Isla Fisher, 48, is known for her vibrant red hair and luminous complexion. A style icon for years, the Aussie star gracefully embraces her 40s. And her makeup routine helps to enhance her natural beauty. That’s not to say she always plays it safe. Isla knows her way around a glam bold lip and isn’t afraid to use it. Her celebrity makeup artist said: “Isla has gorgeous red hair so bright colors look amazing,” says Mai Quynh. To make the lip color really pop, she applied a light layer of concealer over Isla’s lips. “This gives the effect of erasing the lip line, so you can better draw a more defined lip shape and sculpt the perfect pout.” Her lipstick pick: Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick: Ecstacy, a deep fuchsia, and Eccentrico, a bubblegum pink hue. “The formulas are so creamy that they blended together nicely,” Mai said. To perfect that glossy smile, consider booking an appointment with Pacific Smiles Dental. SHOP NOW

03 YSL’s Touche Éclat pen from $77 at Adore Beauty Jennifer Lopez, 55, is famous for her radiant glow – a look she achieves with the careful use of highlighters and bronzers. For mature skin, creamy formulas are preferable, as they blend seamlessly and don’t settle into fine lines. JLo’s go-to products include cream bronzers and subtle highlighters that add warmth and dimension to the face. One of her favourites is YSL’s Touche Éclat pen. She takes it down the bridge of her nose, under her eyes and on other areas she wants to illuminate. SHOP NOW

05 Kic Ceramic Reusable Bottle from $60 at frank green Jennifer Aniston, 55, continues to wow with her fresh-faced look. And fortunately, the Friends star has been gracious in sharing her secrets with fans over the years. While she recommends a healthy diet and fitness routine, Jen is also a big fan of bronzer, applied right where the sun would hit. And naturally, the ageless beauty is a big proponent of drinking water to keep skin hydrated. Popular water bottle frank green recently teamed up with Australian feel-good fitness + wellness community, KIC to co-create new inspirational affirmation designs in limited-edition colours like aqua, flamingo and cherry. The affirmations are “I am capable”, “I am strong”, “I am confident” – something we’re sure yogi Jen would love! SHOP NOW

