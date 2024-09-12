Colour blocking is your ticket to creating striking, memorable looks. By pairing contrasting shades in innovative ways, you can revamp your style and add a fresh, modern twist to your everyday fashion.

Layer up

An easy way to colour block without committing to multiple shades all day is with layering. Queen Letizia of Spain looks dynamic in these striking tones layered together.

Layering bold colours allows for maximum impact upon entrance, then you can peel off the outer garment to stand out in just one striking hue.

Credit: Getty

WE LOVE…

(Photo: H&M)

Double breasted coat $99.99 from H&M

Built-in colour blocking

Stripes and panelling in tops and dresses not only allows you play around with vivid colour pairings, the pattern and cuts can also offer flattering ways to shape the silhouette.

Credit: Getty

WE LOVE…

(Photo: Amazon Australia)

YLDCN Womens Skirts Color-Block Retro Dress $117.48 from Amazon Australia

Suit update

Coloured suiting has been a wardrobe staple for a few seasons now. But if you’re looking to update your favourite set, do so by mix and matching bold contrasting shades.

Sandra Bullock’s subtle pink suit, for instance, could look a little corporate back with a neutral shade, but instead takes on a whole new dynamic look and feel when paired with these vivid red pieces.

Credit: Getty

WE LOVE…

(Photo: Amazon Australia)

YUNCLOS two piece suit $113.32 from Amazon Australia

Flatter your features

Not all shades you’d like to try are going to suit your skin colouring. The beauty of colour blocking is the ability to put shades against the complexion that suit your features the most, while wearing less flattering shades down below.

We love the way Nicole Ari Parker has taken advantage of also mixing in multiple bold shades into the ensemble via her accessories.

Credit: Getty

WE LOVE…

(Photo Marks & Spencer)

Satin midaxi slip skirt $77.99 from Marks & Spencer