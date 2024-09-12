  •  
Colour block outfit ideas to liven up your looks

Bring basics to life with a pop of colour...
women wearing coloured outfits

Colour blocking is your ticket to creating striking, memorable looks. By pairing contrasting shades in innovative ways, you can revamp your style and add a fresh, modern twist to your everyday fashion.

Layer up

An easy way to colour block without committing to multiple shades all day is with layering. Queen Letizia of Spain looks dynamic in these striking tones layered together.

Layering bold colours allows for maximum impact upon entrance, then you can peel off the outer garment to stand out in just one striking hue.

Queen Letizia of Spain wearing a gorgeous colour block outfit
Credit: Getty

Image of H&M red coat
(Photo: H&M)

Double breasted coat $99.99 from H&M

Built-in colour blocking

Stripes and panelling in tops and dresses not only allows you play around with vivid colour pairings, the pattern and cuts can also offer flattering ways to shape the silhouette.

Viola Davis wearing colour block dress
Credit: Getty

(Photo: Amazon Australia)

YLDCN Womens Skirts Color-Block Retro Dress $117.48 from Amazon Australia

Suit update

Coloured suiting has been a wardrobe staple for a few seasons now. But if you’re looking to update your favourite set, do so by mix and matching bold contrasting shades.

Sandra Bullock’s subtle pink suit, for instance, could look a little corporate back with a neutral shade, but instead takes on a whole new dynamic look and feel when paired with these vivid red pieces.

Sandra Bullock wearing a pale pink suit and contrasting red shirt and accessories
Credit: Getty

Pale pink suit to get Sandra Bullock's look from Amazon Australia
(Photo: Amazon Australia)

YUNCLOS two piece suit $113.32 from Amazon Australia

Flatter your features

Not all shades you’d like to try are going to suit your skin colouring. The beauty of colour blocking is the ability to put shades against the complexion that suit your features the most, while wearing less flattering shades down below.

We love the way Nicole Ari Parker has taken advantage of also mixing in multiple bold shades into the ensemble via her accessories.

Nicole Ari Parker looking incredible in bold pink blouse and yellow skirt ensemble. She also team red and multi-toned accessories to add to the look
Credit: Getty

Bold yellow skirt option from Marks & Spencer
(Photo Marks & Spencer)

Satin midaxi slip skirt $77.99 from Marks & Spencer

Profile picture of Janine Donovan
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

