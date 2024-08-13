  •  
Style icons over 60 you should be inspired by

Shop their style
Andi MacDowell and Helen Mirren on red carpet
Photograph of Andie MacDowell looking stunning in a striking leather skirt, plus an image of skirt in order to steal her style.
(Credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images) (Skirt image: Amazon Australia)

01

Women PU Leather Midi Skirt

From HEYDHSDC $86.29 (S-L) at Amazon Australia

Andie MacDowell, 66

There is so much to love about Andie MacDowell’s style right now. From her salt and pepper locks that she so effortlessly embraces, to her sophisticated wardrobe, she’s the pin-up for impeccable fashion. This look especially caught our eye, because not only is the actress glowing, but her ensemble plays perfectly to her proportions and is super chic yet comfy. Coloured leather is also a current trend to try, and the beauty is that it’s fit is firm, so is flattering for all figures.

SHOP NOW
Photograph of Helen Mirren looking stunning in a striking all-black ensemble, plus an image of jacket in order to steal her style.
 (Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Jacket image: Forever New)

02

Double-Breasted Blazer

From $139.99 (4-16) at Forever New

Helen Mirren, 79

This is one Dame who exudes style and sophistication into her seventies and truly knows how to have fun with fashion. While she’s no stranger to bold colour having walked red carpets in stunning shades of yellow and lilac, this demure and understated black-on-black ensemble is a winner. Her Saint Laurent blazer and maxi skirt shape her silhouette amazingly, with the striking gold button contrast being the stand-out. Paired with statement earrings and a sleek bob, we love this look on her!

SHOP Now
Photograph of Jane Fonda looking stunning in a striking ensemble, plus an image of jacket in order to steal her style.
(Credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images) (Coat image: Forever New)

03

Marita leopard print coatigan

From $189.99 (4-18) at Forever New

Jane Fonda, 86

Well in into her eighties, Jane Fonda is proof that style is truly ageless! With a penchant for pants suits from way back, the stunning actress takes this elegant all-black ensemble, complete with floral embroidered trim, and ups the ante with a bold printed outer layer. Note her attention to detail with accessories, pairing her pearl necklace with statement earrings, then contrasting the white jewels with stand-out silver pumps. All class, Jane!

SHOP NOW
Photograph of Rita Wilson looking stunning in a striking ensemble, plus an image of jacket in order to steal her style.
(Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images) (Jacket image: Amazon Australia)

04

Embroidered biker jacket

From YILANUOYI $58.50 (S-XXL) at Amazon Australia

Rita Wilson, 67

While Rita’s known to tread the conservative line when it comes to fashion, she occasionally splashes out with an edgy ensemble such as this embroidered biker jacket and mesh skirt ensemble. The high-waisted skirt flatteringly lengthens her lower body so the shorter cut of the cropped jacket doesn’t leave her with a bare mid-section. Finished off with stunning knee-length boots, this is a fun and fresh look to copy.

SHOP NOW
Photograph of Catherine Devenue looking stunning in a striking ensemble, plus an image of shoes in order to steal her style.
(Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) (Shoe image: Charles & Keith)

05

Linen Buckled Pointed-Toe Slingback Pumps

From $113 (34-41) at Charles & Keith

Catherine Deneuve, 80

This simple but uber chic ensemble demonstrates the importance of being adventurous with accessories. Catherine takes this sleek yet simple outfit and pulls it up a notch with a pair of statement shoes. We love to see her still opting for heels in her eighties, but if you’re more in the market for flats, a good tip is to add a splash of colour or choose a toe-toned option like the star has. There are some gorgeous flats in the shops right now that fit the bill.

SHOP NOW
Photograph of Diane Keaton looking stunning in a striking ensemble, plus an image of pants in order to steal her style.
(Credit: Pierre Suu/Getty Images) (Pants image: Pretty Little Thing)

06

White Pinstripe Wide Leg Pants

From $78 (6-16) at Pretty Little Thing

Diane Keaton, 78

Quirky is a great way describe this fun-loving celebrity’s fashion sense. Diane always effortlessly combines a bit of classic tailoring with a twist of flair and unique style. Be it cinching in her waist with a statement waist belt, outlandish platform heels, or her signature hat and glasses, this icon’s style is playful and eye-catching.

SHOP NOW
(Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images) (Pants image: Amazon Australia)

07

Women’s Plaid Elastic Waist Trousers

Allegra K From $40.99 (XS-XL) at Amazon Australia

Catherine O’Hara, 70

Almost as a carry on from her outrageous character, Moira, Catherine O’Hara’s personal style is exuberant and full of fun. The Schitt’s Creek star looks striking as she steps out in this bold check attire, effortlessly pulling it off thanks to well-fitting garments and a complementary coat which tones the ensemble down. She’s also cleverly added a block-coloured outer layer, which is super slimming for the silhouette.

Shop now
Profile picture of Janine Donovan
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

